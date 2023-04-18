Chris Kreider, Rangers dominate Devils for Game 1 win

If the Devils are a bunch of rebels, as their head coach Lindy Ruff described them, the Rangers are the mercenaries hired to squash the uprising.

At least, that was the case during the Rangers’ convincing 5-1 win over the Devils in Game 1 of the 2023 playoff chapter in the Battle of the Hudson on Tuesday night at the Prudential Center.





Chris Kreider and Rangers celebrate during their Game 1 win Bill Kostroun

The Rangers kept their opponents in check and assumed control, while the Devils were a bit erratic at times with four players making their postseason debut.

Chris Kreider scored two goals on the power play, one in the first and the other in the third, in the exact same fashion.





Rangers right wing Vladimir Tarasenko celebrates his goal in the first period in Game 1. Bill Kostroun

Goalie Igor Shesterkin was heroic in his role as the last line of defense, stopping every shot he faced during regular play before Jack Hughes’ penalty shot late in the third period ended his shutout bid.