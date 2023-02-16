Chris Kreider passes Mark Messier on Rangers’ all-time goals list

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Chris Kreider continues to cement himself in Rangers history.

When he scored his 22nd goal of the season and the 251st of his Rangers career Wednesday night, Kreider surpassed Mark Messier for the seventh-most goals in franchise history during the 6-4 win over the Canucks at Rogers Arena.

“It’s cool,” Mika Zibanejad told The Post of his friend’s accomplishment. “Yeah, it is a team game, but for him to look back at this after his career and the type of player, obviously, Mess was and what he’s done. For Kreids to keep going and keep doing it for the one team, one franchise that he’s been playing with, that’s awesome. I’m super happy for him.

“I’m sure he won’t admit it until he’s done with his career, but that’s pretty cool.”

Taking a slick feed on the rush from Zibanejad in the opening minute of the second period, when the Rangers led 3-2, Kreider had an easy tap-in to give his team a two-goal advantage. It was Kreider's third goal in the past six games.





Coming off a career season in 2021-22, when he scored 52 goals to become the fourth 50-goal scorer in Rangers history, Kreider may not be putting up the points at the same rate, but he’s still ranked fifth on the team with 37 points.

As expected, Kreider was not around to talk about himself, which is something No. 20 is not a fan of doing.

Kaapo Kakko has plenty of good memories from time spent in Vancouver.

Not only did he score the game-winning goal over the United States with 1:26 left in regulation to propel Team Finland to a gold medal in the 2019 World Junior Championships at Rogers Arena, but also he was selected second overall by the Rangers in the NHL draft five months later in the same building. Kakko, now 22, can’t help but think of both career milestones whenever he ventures back to this city.

Kakko remembers, in particular, how much he disliked all the interviews on his draft night. At the same time, since he knew he was going to be the No. 2 pick behind the Devils’ selection of Jack Hughes, Kakko appreciates that he had a different experience than most players who are left wondering when their name will be called.

The abundance of interviews and the bright spotlight doesn’t seem to be a problem anymore.

Four years and 16 pounds later, Kakko is in the midst of a career season as a key player for a Rangers team with Stanley Cup aspirations. With 11 goals and 17 points in 54 games (after a pointless game Wednesday), he has a bigger role than he ever has had in his hockey career.

“Right now, I feel good,” Kakko told The Post of his confidence level after practice earlier this week. “I think the whole team [is playing] very good, a couple new guys, winning games. Our line also has been good. [Filip Chytil] has been on fire, [Alexis Lafreniere] also. And then it feels like we’re playing a little more, also, good minutes. Of course, that helps. You get on the ice all the time, you don’t have to sit on the bench. It feels easier.”