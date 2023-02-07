Chris Jones hopes Dexter Lawrence, Quinnen Williams get huge deals

PHOENIX — You can bet a couple million dollars that the Giants’ Dexter Lawrence and Jets’ Quinnen Williams would like to see Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones follow through and plead his case for creating a new position in the NFL.

Jones, who is considered one of the league’s premier interior pass-rushers, sometimes shifts to the edge of the defensive line to fully capitalize on his versatile skillset.

“We have to change that. I want to change that to hybrid,” Jones said in advance of Super Bowl 2023 against the Eagles. “Hybrid defensive linemen can play inside and outside. I have to have a talk with the NFL Players Association about that. We have to change the position.”

Lawrence, who led the Giants with 7.5 sacks, and Williams, who led the Jets with 12, are two defensive tackles who are not going to argue. Both first-time Pro Bowlers and All-Pros (First Team for Williams, Second Team for Lawrence) are under contract for 2023 on the team-friendly fifth-year options exercised on their respective rookie contracts.





Quinnen Williams had a career-high 12 sacks for the Jets in 2022. Getty Images





Dexter Lawrence had a career-high 7.5 sacks for the Giants in 2022. Getty Images

Williams is threatening to hold out of voluntary activities in the spring if he does not sign a new multi-year extension by then. Lawrence told The Post late in the season that he wants to be a Giant for life but isn’t as public about his contract demands or negotiating tactics.

“I hope those guys blow the market out,” Jones said. “They have been playing outstanding for their organizations. Dexter Lawrence did an amazing job this year. [The Titans’] Jeffery Simmons has been a stud for years. Quinnen Williams, what he’s done in New York with his snaps, is ridiculous. I think those guys will deserve a pay day. I hope they reset the market and keep it going. That’s what it’s all about.”

Jones’ $20 million average annual salary on a four-year contract is third to future Hall of Famer Aaron Donald’s untouchable $31.6 million average with the Rams and DeForest Buckner’s $21 million with the Colts. Jones, who tied his career-high 15.5 sacks this season and added two more in the AFC Championship game, also could be in search of a new deal in 2023 rather than playing out a walk-year.





Chris Jones at Super Bowl Opening Night on Feb. 6, 2023. Getty Images

Add free agent DaRon Payne of the Commanders to the possible contract-seekers with Jones, Simmons, Lawrence and Williams, and it’s no wonder that experts predict the premium defensive-tackle price tag is about to skyrocket toward $25 million per year.

Wanting a change in positions is about more than semantics. It’s about a money discrepancy.

The average of the top five salary-cap hits at various positions over the last five years – otherwise known as the amount of the franchise tag designation in 2023 – reveals $20.9 million for linebackers (including stand-up 3-4 edge rushers), $19.7 million for defensive ends and $18.9 million for defensive tackles.

“We have a lot of good defensive tackles in this league so I try to watch them all,” Jones said, “and steal a little bit from their games.”