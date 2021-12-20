Chris Godwin injury update: Buccaneers WR to miss rest of the season with a torn ACL

A day after getting shut out in their second-worst offensive showing of the season, Tampa Bay got dealt a major offensive blow.

NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport announced that the team’s leading receiver — Chris Godwin — will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL. Rapoport originally reported that Godwin had torn his MCL and would be back for the playoffs.

Godwin exited Tampa Bay’s last game in the second quarter after playing just 16 snaps. After initially being deemed questionable, Godwin was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the Buccaneers’ 9-0 loss.

He left the game after being tackled low, which angered color commentator Cris Collinsworth.

Before leaving the game, Godwin had six catches for 49 yards. He has 1,103 yards and five touchdowns for the Buccaneers, making him the team’s leading receiver. The Penn State product now has two 1,000-plus yard seasons in his career.

Tampa Bay’s next three games are against Carolina twice and the Jets, which should help them cruise to a playoff spot and potentially even get a first-round bye.

Godwin is playing this season on the franchise tag and will be a free agent in the offseason.