Two of the brightest within the middleweight division will settle their rivalry on February 5, as Chris Eubank Jr. faces Liam Williams. The fight will take place inside the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales.

Eubank made his pro debut in 2011. He unsuccessfully challenged Billy Joe Saunders for the European, British, and Commonwealth middleweight titles in 2014 but won the British title against Nick Blackwell two years later. A former IBO super-middleweight champion, Eubank lost the belt to George Groves in the World Boxing Super Series super-middleweight semifinals. Since then, he has gone on a five-fight winning streak.

Making his pro debut in 2011, Williams is a former British and Commonwealth light-middleweight and British middleweight champion. In his last fight in April, Williams lost to Demetrius Andrade for the WBO middleweight title.

Both fighters are ready to win by any means necessary.

Sporting News is breaking down the fight and providing some insight into the betting of the matchup.

MORE: Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams fight date, time, PPV price, odds & location for 2022 boxing match

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams odds

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Williams is the +250 underdog for the fight, meaning a $40 wager will result in you winning $100. Eubank is the -360 favorite, meaning a $360 wager will result in you winning $100.

According to Sports Interaction, the bet is closer than one may think. Williams is a +187 underdog, while Eubank is the -266 favorite. By wagering $35 on Williams, you could win about $100.

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams prop bets

Eubank via KO/TKO: +140

+140 Eubank via Points/Decision: +170

+170 Williams via KO/TKO: +700

+700 Williams via Points/Decision: +480

+480 Draw: +1600

+1600 Fight will go the distance: -106

-106 Fight will not go the distance: -122

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Liam Williams prediction

Via BoxStat, Eubank has an 11.83% round KO percentage in 186 rounds boxed compared to 14.17% in 120 rounds for Williams. Neither fighter has been knocked down before, although Williams has been stopped at one point. Eubank has 23 wins via knockout while Williams has 18.

Before losing to Andrade, Williams won all seven of his fights via some form of knockout.

Something to keep an eye on is the production rate of Eubank. With new trainer Roy Jones Jr. by his side, Eubank is still looking to showcase his power following wins against Marcus Morrison and Wanik Awdijan. Eubank believes Jones has been a big help recently.

“I never thought I needed a trainer but I would still visit gyms across America — Las Vegas, San Francisco — or Dubai and learn from different coaches and fighters,” Eubank told SunSport. “But something clicked with Roy and our different personalities and lifestyles have meshed very well.”

MORE: Why Claressa Shields is optimistic about better fighter pay in women’s boxing, closing wage gap

Jones is a pressure-based fighter and can work well with Eubank. Williams will be working with Adam Booth, who has helped train George Groves, Josh Kelly, and Michael Conlan. He is known to pull fighters out of bouts early if there is enough damage done. Will that play a factor, especially since there is bad blood between Williams and Eubank?

“I spent a little bit of time with him (Eubank) at Adam Booth’s gym back when he was training David Haye,” Williams told talkSPORT. “I went and did a little bit of sparring with him and George Groves. “Just from there really we clashed. “From the moment I set eyes on him, I didn’t like him and I knew that I never would like him.”

If this fight went the distance, it will be a hard-hitting affair. Eubank can dig deep in the well and find his power to make things interesting. With both fighters having hard chins, this fight can go the distance. It may be Eubank that impresses the judges the most on the scorecards.

Sporting News prediction: Eubank via decision (+170)