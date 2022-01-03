Chris Canty Talks Joe Judge’s Future, Miserable State of the Giants

Getty Imges

What else is there to say about the Giants at this point? They are a dysfunctional mess and are not coming close to competing in football games. In a stunning turn of events, they are the current laughingstock that plays at MetLife Stadium, not the Jets. Big Blue was blown out again Sunday, 29-3. The game seemed over in the first quarter. This comes against a team that came in with a 5-10 record. It’s ugly.

Joe Judge had a bizarre 11-minute press conference rant after the game. There was lots to dissect. We broke it all down on the latest “Blue Rush” podcast with Lawrence Tynes and Paul Schwartz. Super Bowl 46 champion defensive end and ESPN Radio host Chris Canty joined us to break down the sad state of the Giants.

JUDGE’S WILD PRESSER: We play some of the greatest hits from Joe Judge’s very odd press conference. He sounds like a coach trying to save his job. Hard to believe he is a lock to be back next season with how bad this has become.

We play some of the greatest hits from Joe Judge’s very odd press conference. He sounds like a coach trying to save his job. Hard to believe he is a lock to be back next season with how bad this has become. SAQUON/OFFENSE: Loved the way Saquon Barkley ran the ball. That was the one positive to take from this game. They have completely ruined Mike Glennon. He may not get another job after this as a backup. The defense is a better coached unit with more talent.

CHANGES: Hope is that it gets bad enough that ownership makes changes. They need to make sweeping changes. This is not a product to be proud of.

Hope is that it gets bad enough that ownership makes changes. They need to make sweeping changes. This is not a product to be proud of. JUDGE’S FUTURE: Disagree with it being put out there that he is coming back. The new GM that replaces Dave Gettleman should be the one that decides Judge’s fate.

Disagree with it being put out there that he is coming back. The new GM that replaces Dave Gettleman should be the one that decides Judge’s fate. QB: If you have to keep asking if you have a franchise QB, you probably don’t. If Russell Wilson is available, you got to get him.

If you have to keep asking if you have a franchise QB, you probably don’t. If Russell Wilson is available, you got to get him. FOUNDATION: The Giants foundation is a mess. Doesn’t like the message of showing up Wednesday and not being there Monday morning. Disheartened by the product that is put out each week.

