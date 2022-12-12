Chris Beard arrested on domestic assault charge

Chris Beard, the University of Texas men’s head basketball coach, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with assault on a family/household member, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
Beard, 49, is accused of choking someone at his home, Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones told the newspaper. Multiple reports said Beard was booked on a third-degree assault charge. He was reportedly booked at 4:18 a.m. local time at Travis County Jail after police received an urgent disturbance call at 2:07 a.m.
“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” the school said in a statement.
The former Texas Tech coach is in his second season with Texas after receiving a seven-year contract worth $5 million per season. The No. 2-ranked Longhorns, who are 7-1, last played at home on Saturday, a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The team has a home game scheduled for Monday night against Rice.
This is a developing story.