Chris Beard arrested on domestic assault charge

Chris Beard, the University of Texas men’s head basketball coach, was arrested early Monday morning and charged with assault on a family/household member, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Beard, 49, is accused of choking someone at his home, Austin police spokesman Brandon Jones told the newspaper. Multiple reports said Beard was booked on a third-degree assault charge. He was reportedly booked at 4:18 a.m. local time at Travis County Jail after police received an urgent disturbance call at 2:07 a.m.

Chris Beard on the Texas sidelines during a Feb. 7, 2022 game against Kansas. Getty Images

Chris Beard talks with Texas player Sir’Jabari Rice on Dec. 10, 2022. Getty Images

“The University is aware of the situation regarding Chris Beard. We are continuing to gather information and monitoring the legal process,” the school said in a statement.

The former Texas Tech coach is in his second season with Texas after receiving a seven-year contract worth $5 million per season. The No. 2-ranked Longhorns, who are 7-1, last played at home on Saturday, a win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The team has a home game scheduled for Monday night against Rice.

This is a developing story.