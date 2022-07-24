Chris Bassitt's stellar Mets outing vs. Padres spoiled by one pitch

Chris Bassitt’s stellar Mets outing vs. Padres spoiled by one pitch

by

This time, the mistake came in the sixth inning and not the fourth. This time, it was a breaking ball, not a fastball. This time, the ball was pulled, not hit to the opposite field.

But, really, it was the same. One mistake ruined a very strong outing. One poor pitch did in the Mets’ starting pitcher. Friday night, it was Max Scherzer. On Saturday, it was Chris Bassitt.

Manny Machado’s two-run, sixth-inning homer — one pitch after it that he should have been struck out — was the difference as the Padres sent the punchless Mets to their third straight defeat, 2-1, at Citi Field.

“My job here is to eat innings — I’m eating innings. I’ll be pretty upset if I’m losing in the playoffs [like this],” Bassitt said. “Right now, just keep grinding. I know these games are frustrating from all standpoints, but overall it’s OK.”

Bassitt was hardly to blame. The first-year Met was brilliant. He retired the first 12 Padres he faced. He struck out a season-high 11. He gave up just four hits, didn’t walk a batter (though he did hit one with a pitch) and completed seven innings on 89 pitches to lower his ERA to 3.72. In the seventh, he stranded two runners after a Francisco Lindor miscue, keeping the Mets in the game.

Chris Bassitt watches after Manny Machado hit a home run against him on Saturday.
Robert Sabo

The outing was his latest strong performance, following six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Braves. In his last six starts, Bassitt hasn’t given up more than three earned runs while pitching to a 2.43 ERA over 40 ²/₃ innings.

But, unfortunately for Bassitt and the Mets, the sixth inning is where the game was lost. With two outs and a runner on first base, Bassitt appeared to have struck Machado out with a high slider. The pitch, however, was called a ball by home plate umpire Jim Wolf. And on the next pitch, Bassitt hung a slider, and Machado deposited it over the left-field fence.

“It’s part of the game,” Bassitt said. “It’s OK that he missed it. I just got to make a much better pitch the pitch after that. That was a terrible pitch.”