Chris Bassitt declines Mets’ qualifying offer

Chris Bassitt will decline the qualifying offer from the Mets, The Post’s Jon Heyman reported Friday.

Chris Bassitt had a 3.42 ERA in a career-high 181 2/3 innings for the Mets this past season. Getty Images

Bassitt was one of three Mets extended the qualifying offer, worth $19.65 million, by the Mets, along with Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo. The Mets will receive draft-pick compensation if any of them sign elsewhere.

Bassitt is looking for a multi-year deal and figures to top that salary after a solid season in Queens.

The 32-year-old right-hander had a 3.42 ERA in a career-high 181 2/3 innings with the Mets after arriving in a trade from Oakland in March in exchange for right-hander Adam Oller and minor league righty J.T. Ginn.