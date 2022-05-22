Chris Bassitt and Mets finally reach deal for 2022

DENVER — Chris Bassitt at last has his 2022 contract finalized, with an option for next season.

The right-hander avoided arbitration with the Mets, agreeing to an $8.65 million deal for this year, according to The Post’s Jon Heyman. The deal includes a mutual option for next season worth $19 million with a $150,000 buyout. The buyout will bring the total value of his 2022 contract to $8.8 million.

The Mets acquired the 33-year-old Bassitt from Oakland in March for J.T. Ginn and Adam Oller. The deal brought another high-end arm to a rotation that already had Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer.

In spring training, the Mets failed to reach agreement on a contract for this year. An arbitration hearing would have been held Monday.

“My entire outlook is I care about baseball, I don’t give a s–t about my contract,” Bassitt said in March. “That is why I pay my agent. My agent gets to fight with the front office and that’s it.”

Chris Bassitt Corey Sipkin

Bassitt has excelled over eight starts, pitching to a 2.77 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. His presence has increased in significance with deGrom and Scherzer both on the injured list.

Starling Marte rejoined the Mets after three days on the bereavement list following the death of his grandmother. Marte was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a memorable homer in the Mets’ win in the opener before going 1-for-4 in the nightcap loss on Saturday.

“It was a strong relationship,” Marte said. “After my mother passed, she was the one who raised me, she was the one who gave me the education and pretty much the character I have today.”

Marte said returning to the team has helped his psyche.

“It’s a hard situation because it’s one of those things that is going to be in my mind for a very long time,” Marte said. “But being around the team, in a sense it is kind of a distraction, but … things happen in life and we’re just going to try to go along with it.”

Jake Reed was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to give the Mets extra bullpen protection. In addition, Adonis Medina was added as the 27th player for the doubleheader. Gosuke Katoh was optioned, and Scherzer was officially placed on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain.