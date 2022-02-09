Chloe Kim wins snowboard halfpipe gold in stunning fashion

It took just one run for American Chloe Kim to kill any suspense in the women’s snowboard halfpipe final.

The defending gold medalist banked a 94.00 score on her first try — good enough to guarantee a second-straight gold — with a stunning series of tricks that included two 1080s and a switchback 900-degree flip. That blew away the competition, with Queralt Castellet winning silver with a 90.25 score. Kim’s average height on her medal-winning run was 9 feet and 9 inches.

Upon completing the run, Kim fell to her knees, knowing she had all but ended the competition when it was only a third of the way over.

Following a 90.25 on her second run, Castellet faltered on her third run, failing to take more out of Kim’s lead. Still, that score held for the Spaniard to win silver, with Japan’s Sena Tomita taking bronze with a score of 88.25.

Japan’s Mitsuki Ono was the last competitor to go before Kim’s final run, guaranteeing gold for Kim when she fell.

Chloe Kim captured the gold medal for the United States in the halfpipe. It’s her second Olympic gold in the event. Reuters

Kim, a native of Torrance, Calif., was the only American who qualified for the final with an 87.25 on Wednesday morning. She’s now the first woman to win consecutive gold medals in the event, and takes home the second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics for Team USA. The U.S. has now won gold in women’s snowboard halfpipe in five of the past six Winter Games.

As in qualifying on Wednesday, Kim fell on her second run. With a 94 already in her pocket, Kim attempted a 1260 and couldn’t land it. But by then, there wasn’t much for her to worry about. She took her third run already having secured the gold medal, failing again to land the 1260.

Since winning in Pyeongchang in 2018, Kim took 22 months off from the sport to enroll in college at Princeton and deal with a broken ankle. Still, upon returning to world championships last year in Aspen, she didn’t miss a trick, winning gold in the halfpipe event.

Now, at 21, she’s won Olympic gold for a second time — and doesn’t look as though she’s about to slow down.

With two medals at such a young age, Kim is on track for a career that could make her an all-time Olympic great. She’s young enough to compete in Milan in 2026, and will still be below age 30 in 2030.