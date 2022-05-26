Child cries at French Open after Irina-Camelia Begu bounces racket

A young tennis fan was left in tears after a player bounced her racket into the stands at the French Open on Thursday, reportedly narrowly missing hitting the child.

Irina-Camelia Begu bounced her racket off the clay in frustration during her second-round match against Ekaterina Alexandrova and the racket flew into the crowd. While the child wasn’t hit, according to Open Court, the kid cried after the close call and his parents had to console him.

A young child was left in tears at the French Open Thursday after a racket flew by him. Getty Images

Irina-Camelia Begu checked on the child after bouncing her racket off the clay. Getty Images

Begu was handed a code violation for unsportsmanlike conduct for the incident. The Romanian ultimately defeated the Russian Alexandrova, 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-4.

After the match was over, Begu went over to the child and posed for photos, picking him up in her arms to try to make him happy.

In the third round, Begu will face French wild card Leolia Jeanjean, who stunned former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova on Thursday in a 6-2, 6-2 victory.