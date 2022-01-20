Chiefs’ Willie Gay arrested after allegedly breaking vacuum

Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. was arrested Wednesday night for property damage at an apartment complex in Overland Park, Kan. — about 20 miles from Arrowhead Stadium.

Gay, 23, was at the home of his son’s mother when he got into an argument with her and broke her vacuum, according to his rep Maxx Lepselter, per NFL Network.

A screenshot from Willie Gay’s Instagram story Instagram

“No one was touched … beyond the broken appliance,” Lepselter said in a statement.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s booking report, Gay was charged with misdemeanor destruction of property of less than $1,000.

Police told KSHB 41 the damaged property also included a cell phone screen protector, humidifier and wall and trim around a door frame.

Gay remained in custody on Thursday afternoon, per Johnson County Sheriff’s Office records. He has not yet been charged for the incident.

His arraignment is scheduled to take place Thursday at 2:30 p.m. — three days before the Chiefs host the Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Early Thursday morning, Gay took to his Instagram story and wrote, “All I ever wanted to do was to be there for my son bruh,” with a red heart emoji.

The Chiefs issued a brief statement Thursday morning, saying they are “aware of the incident.”

Gay, a product of Mississippi State, was selected by the Chiefs in the second round (63rd overall pick) in the 2020 NFL Draft.