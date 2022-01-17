Chiefs WAGs get rowdy in stadium suite during Steelers beatdown

Chiefs fans raised their glasses high on Sunday night.

Following Kansas City’s 42-21 win over Pittsburgh in the AFC wild-card round, Kayla Nicole and Sydni Paige, the girlfriend and fiancée of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and safety Tyrann Mathieu, respectively, appeared to take shots from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium.

Kayla Nicole, the girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, celebrates Kansas City’s playoff victory on Sunday. Instagram/Kayla Nicole

Kayla Nicole and Sydni Paige, the fiancée of Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu, also toasted Sunday’s win over the Steelers. Instagram/Kayla Nicole

Joined by Brittany Matthews, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ future wife, the group smiled and danced in a series of Instagram Stories while toasting their glasses to the camera.

Earlier in the night, the group — who recently rang in 2022 together — posed for photos on the field, along with Mahomes’ younger brother, Jackson.

Brittany Matthews, the fiancée of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, catches Sunday’s playoff game with Sydni Paige and Kayla Nicole. Instagram/Kayla Nicole

Prior to kickoff, the group, which also included Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, posted videos from the field. Instagram/Kayla Nicole

Mahomes kicked off the postseason in dominant fashion Sunday, throwing for 404 yards with five touchdowns and one interception. The Chiefs are hoping to punch their ticket to the Super Bowl for the third straight year, but will first have to take on Buffalo next Sunday.

“When you’ve been to the Super Bowl the last two years and you walk off that field with a loss last year, you want to go back and get that revenge, get that win,” Mahomes said. “So for us, we understand it’s a hard division — the AFC (East), we have the Bills coming here this next week and we’re going to have to play our best football. We’re just excited for the journey, we’ll stay with the process and I’m glad we’re playing at Arrowhead next week.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs with the ball during Sunday’s AFC wild-card game against the Steelers. Getty Images

Much like the Chiefs, the Bills also cruised to a Wild Card victory this weekend by destroying the Patriots, 47-17.

The Chiefs and Bills will kick off Sunday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. ET.