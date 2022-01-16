VSiN’s NFL expert makes his selections for two of the playoff games on Sunday’s slate.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs (-12.5, 46.5)

Are the Steelers one of the worst wild-card teams ever? Pittsburgh comes into this game minus-55 in point differential with a Pythagorean win-loss record of 7-10. The Steelers are minus-0.7 in yards per play differential and are the first playoff team since the 2017 Bills to have fewer than 5 yards per play on offense.

Pittsburgh has the league’s worst run defense by yards per carry allowed. The only saving grace for the Steelers seems to be T.J. Watt and the pass defense. Pittsburgh ranks 24th in points per drive, 28th in yards per drive and has one of the worst passing offenses of any playoff team.

This spread is not only deserved, but I think should be even higher. These two teams just played Dec. 26, and Kansas City won 36-10. That spread was Kansas City -10 even though the Chiefs had a lot of COVID-19 concerns. The Chiefs outgained the Steelers 5.7 to 4.3 in the yards per play department. Pittsburgh scored one touchdown in four red-zone trips, while the Chiefs scored four touchdowns in six trips. Patrick Mahomes was hit only three times and the two sacks were for just 4 yards.

Patrick Mahomes Getty Images

Kansas City is clearly the superior team, but there is a high probability the Chiefs will be up by multiple scores in the second half and put the game in cruise control so as not to compromise anything for the following week. Kansas City led that most recent game 23-0 at halftime. I would expect something similar here.

Rather than worry about the back door being open, we can go ahead and take the first-half line and assume Kansas City will start fast against an overmatched, fraudulent opponent. Find a -7 if you can, because that is a lot better than -7.5, which is the prevailing number out there. I’m not sure if it matters, but you always want to get in the habit of getting the best line, especially in obvious cases like this.

Pick: Chiefs -7.5 first half

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-8.5, 45.5)

The Eagles and Buccaneers will battle wind gusts up in the 30-mph range. These two teams played earlier this season, and the Bucs led 28-7 in the third quarter before the Eagles scored a couple of cosmetic touchdowns to make the game look better.

In that game, Tampa Bay was on the road and had a 186-yard edge. The Bucs had 27 first downs to 16 for the Eagles. It was a pretty thorough beating, especially when you consider that Tampa Bay ran 26 more offensive plays.

The Eagles are a better team now. At the time, the win bumped the Bucs to 5-1 and dropped the Eagles to 2-4, but Tampa Bay failed to cover the 7-point spread. This line sits at 8.5. If the weather were better, the Buccaneers would be the pick for me, but they do need to throw the ball to be as effective as possible, and that may prove to be difficult.

The total has already fallen on this game, but the challenging weather conditions and the concerns about Philadelphia’s offense still leave enough meat on the bone to take it. The Eagles are a pretty one-dimensional offense, because Jalen Hurts isn’t much of a passer. Philadelphia will hit the occasional deep ball, but that is unlikely to happen in wind.

The Bucs aren’t as stout against the run as we’ve seen in the past, and the Eagles had 5.3 yards per carry in the first meeting, but I see Tampa Bay playing keep-away with the same effectiveness that it did in Week 6 — the Bucs had the ball for just shy of 40 minutes.

This looks like an Under to me, both by the weather and the flow of the game.

Pick: Under 45.5