After a roller-coaster of a game, the Chiefs extend their winning streak with a 34-28 overtime victory against the Chargers in Inglewood, Calif., on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Chiefs capitalized after getting the ball first in overtime. Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce, who broke free from the Los Angeles defenders for a game-ending 34-yard touchdown reception. Mahomes completed 31 of 47 passes for 410 yards, with three touchdowns and an interception. Kelce led the Chiefs with 191 receiving yards and two scores.

Although the Chargers couldn’t complete the season sweep at home, the offense lit up after Justin Herbert’s interception in the second quarter. Herbert scored a rushing touchdown just over halfway through the second quarter and then threw a passing touchdown on the following drive. The quarterback completed 22 of 38 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs (10-4) remain on top in the AFC West with the win. They inched closer toward clinching the division as they took a two-game lead in the division over Los Angeles. Kansas City is scheduled to return to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 16 to face the Steelers. The Chargers (8-6) are scheduled to face the Texans next Sunday. They will continue to fight for a top wild-card position.

Chiefs vs. Chargers score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 OT F Chiefs 7 3 3 15 6 34 Chargers 0 14 0 14 0 28

Chiefs vs. Chargers live updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

All times Eastern.

Final: Chiefs 34, Chargers 28

11:34 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS. Mahomes connects with Kelce, who breaks free and scores the game-winning touchdown.

11:33 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Kelce for 27 yards and gets a first down at the Chargers’ 48.

11:29 p.m.: Chiefs win the overtime coin toss and will start with the ball.

Fourth Quarter: Chargers 28, Chiefs 28

11:24 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Pringle for 10 yards and picks up a first down at the 38.

11:21 p.m.: After Herbert throws consecutive incomplete passes, the Chargers punt. Hardman returns for 8 yards and gives the Chiefs a first down at the 28.

11:18 p.m.: Herbert completes to Allen for 14 yards and gives the Chargers a first down at the 44.

11:15 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHEIFS. Mahomes finds Kelce for 7 yards in the end zone. After Butker makes the extra point, Kansas City ties it up 28-28 with 1:16 remaining.

11:13 p.m.: Mahomes rushes up the sideline for 32 yards and is pushed out of bounds at the 7.

11:12 p.m.: Mahomes connects with Hill on a deep pass for 20 yards and gets a first down at the Los Angeles 40.

11:08 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Hill for 10 yards and gets a first down at the 30 ahead of the two-minute warning.

11:06 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS. Herbert completes to Allen for 8 yards in the end zone. After Hopkins makes the extra point, the Chargers are on top again 28-21 with 2:19 remaining.

11:02 p.m.: Herbert completes to Cook for 15 yards, then Jackson rushes for another 15 yards on the following play. Chargers get a first down from the 12.

11:00 p.m.: Herbert connects with Palmer for 15 yards and gives the Chargers a first down at the Kansas City 48.

10:55 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS. Mahomes finds Hill in the end zone for the score. Mahomes completes to Edwards-Helaire in the end zone for the two-point conversion and ties it up 21-21 with 7:44 remaining.

10:53 p.m.: Mahomes fires a deep Kelce, who picks up 69 yards and goes down at the Los Angeles 1.

10:50 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS. Ekeler rushes into the end zone for 2 yards and extends the lead in Los Angeles. After Hopkins makes extra point, Chargers lead 21-13 with 9:29 remaining.

10:48 p.m.: INTERCEPTION CHARGERS. Mahomes fires a pass intended for Edwards-Helaire, but Nwosu picks it off and returns for 2 yards. Chargers will take over at the Kansas City 2.

10:41 p.m.: Kelley rushes up the middle at the 1 and the ball comes loose. Niemann recovers and Kansas City will take over at the 2.

10:38 p.m.: Kelley rushes up the middle for 7 yards on fourth down and gets the first down at the Kansas City 4.

10:36 p.m.: Herbert throws a pass intended for Anderson and Hitchens gets called for defensive pass interference. Chargers will get a first down at the 20.

10:34 p.m.: Herbert completes to Allen, who picks up 29 yards and is pushed out of bounds at the Kansas City 35.

Third Quarter: Chargers 14, Chiefs 13

10:28 p.m.: Herbert rushes up the right for 8 yards then on the following play hands off to Jackson, who rushes for 22 yards.

10:25 p.m.: Mahomes throws an incomplete pass to Hardman on fourth down and allows the Chargers to take over on downs.

10:22 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Kelce for 9 yards and goes down at the 2.

10:20 p.m.: Mahomes fires a deep pass to Hill for 40 yards and gives the Chiefs a first down at the Los Angeles 22.

10:15 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Kelce for 10 yards, but the ball comes loose and is recovered by Los Angeles. The officials ruled that he was down before losing control of the ball, which Los Angeles challenged. After review, the call was upheld and the Chiefs get a first down at the 38.

10:10 p.m.: Herbert completes to Guyton for 6 yards on third down, then Bolton bats down a pass and forces a turnover on downs. Chiefs will take over at their own 28.

10:08 p.m.: Herbert completes a deep pass to Williams for 17 yards and positions the Chargers at the Kansas City 36.

10:06 p.m.: Jackson rushes for 8 yards and gets a first down at the 38.

10:04 p.m.: FIELD GOAL CHIEFS. Butker makes a 33-yard attempt and cuts the Chargers’ lead to one point. Los Angeles leads 14-13 with 12:16 remaining in the third quarter.

10:02 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Hill for 23 yards and is pushed out of bounds at the Chargers’ 16.

10:00 p.m.: Mahomes fires a deep pass intended for Hill, but it’s broken up by Nwosu. A defensive pass interference penalty against the Chargers give the Chiefs a first down at the Los Angeles 45.

Halftime: Chargers 14, Chiefs 10

9:38 p.m.: Herbert fires a pass intended for Allen at the 1, but it’s knocked down by Sorenson to end the half.

9:36 p.m.: Herbert completes to Williams for 27 yards and gets a first down at the Kansas City 16.

9:34 p.m.: Mahomes is sacked by Bosa at the 29. As he attempts to throw the ball it’s knocked loose and recovered by Tranquil at the 45.

9:30 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Edwards-Hilare for 6 yards. Blake Bell takes a forward snap on the following play and falls short of the first down before the two-minute warning.

9:28 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS. Herbert completes a pass to Guyton in the end zone for 4 yards. Chargers take the lead 14-10 with 3:15 remaining in the half.

9:24 p.m.: Ekeler rushes on back-to-back plays and picks up a combined total of 13 yards. Chargers get a first down at the Kansas City 18.

9:22 p.m.: Kelley rushes to the Kansas City 33 for 7 yards, but falls short on third down. Herbert picks up the first down with a 2-yard rush at the 31.

9:18 p.m.: Mahomes fires consecutive incomplete passes and forces the Chiefs to punt on fourth down. After the 32-yard punt from Townsend, the Chargers will take over from the Kansas City 42.

9:15 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHARGERS. Herbert scrambles into the end zone and puts the Chargers on the board. After Hopkins makes the extra point, Chargers cut the Chiefs’ lead 10-7 with 9:12 remaining in the half.

9:11 p.m.: Herbert fires a pass to Allen and goes down at the Kansas City 5. Allen was injured during the play.

9:08 p.m.: Herbert completes to Jackson for 13 yards and picks up a first down at the Kansas City 28.

9:06 p.m.: Jackson rushes for 15 yards and gives the Chargers a first down at the 40.

9:04 p.m.: FIELD GOAL CHIEFS. Butker makes a 30-yard attempt and extends the lead. Chiefs are ahead 10-0 in the first minute of the second quarter.

First Quarter: Chiefs 7, Chargers 0

8:58 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Kelce for 17 yards then is pushed out of bounds at the 14,

8:55 p.m.: Edwards-Helaire rushes for five yards and a penalty against the Chargers gives Kansas City a first down.

8:53 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Edwards-Helaire for 12 yards and gives the Chiefs a first down at the Chargers’ 45.

8:52 p.m.: INTERCEPTION CHIEFS. Hitchens intercepts a tipped pass from Herbert. Chiefs will take over at the Kansas City 43.

8:50 p.m.: Herbert fires a short pass to Anderson for 12 yards and gets a first down at the 47.

8:48 p.m.: Herbert completes a pass to Ekeler for nine yards and positions the Chargers at the 34.

8:45 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS. Burton rushes up the middle for 7 yards into the end zone. After Butker makes the extra kick, Chiefs lead 7-0 with 7:34 remaining in the first quarter.

8:43 p.m.: Darrel Williams rushes for 11 yards, then Mahomes completes to Hill for another 11 yards to position the Chiefs at the Chargers’ 16.

8:42 p.m.: Mahomes fires a short pass to Burton, who breaks free and rushes for 20 yards.

8:40 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Kelce for 14 yards and gets the first down at the 28.

8:39 p.m.: An offensive holding penalty against the Chiefs pushes them back to the 9.

8:36 p.m.: Mahomes completes to Hill for 12 yards and goes out of bounds at the Kansas City 17.

8:30 p.m.: Herbert fires another incomplete pass intended for Parham on fourth down and gives Kansas City possession at the 5. Parham appeared to have landed on his head during the play and was stretchered off the field.

8:26 p.m.: Herbert completes to Williams at the 1 and is injured on the play.

8:24 p.m.: Ekeler rushes for 15 yards and positions the Chargers at the 5.

8:22 p.m.: Roberts returns the kickoff for 75 yards and gives the Chargers a first down at the Chiefs’ 24.

8:20 p.m.: Chiefs win the toss and defer to the second half. Chargers will start with possession after the kickoff.

Chiefs vs. Chargers start time

Date: Thursday, Dec. 16

Thursday, Dec. 16 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET | 5:20 p.m. PT

The Chiefs vs. Chargers game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Cali. All “Thursday Night Football” games in 2021 are scheduled to begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is Chiefs vs. Chargers on tonight?

TV channel: Fox, NFL Network

Fox, NFL Network Live stream: Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Both Fox and NFL Network will broadcast the “Thursday Night Football” game between the Chiefs and the Chargers. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will broadcast from the booth, while Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink will report from the sidelines.

Additionally, fans can stream the game on Amazon Prime with the same broadcast that’s shown on Fox and NFL Network.

Fans can also stream NFL games with fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

Meanwhile, viewers in Canada can watch the game on DAZN.

NFL live stream for ‘Thursday Night Football’

If you don’t have access to cable, there are multiple options for streamers to watch “Thursday Night Football” games. Here’s a list below if you don’t have cable.

Streaming option Cable subscription needed? Free? Cost Free trial? NFL App No Yes – – Yahoo! Sports App No Yes – – DirecTV Stream No No $69.99/month No fuboTV No No $60/month Yes Hulu Plus Live TV No No $55/month Yes Sling TV No No $35/month No YouTube TV No No $65/month Yes

Chiefs schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 12 vs. Browns 4:25 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 19 at Ravens 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 Sept. 26 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 3 at Eagles 1 p.m. CBS 5 Oct. 10 vs. Bills 8:20 p.m. NBC 6 Oct. 17 at Washington 1 p.m. CBS 7 Oct. 24 at Titans 1 p.m. CBS 8 Nov. 1 vs. Giants 8:15 p.m. ESPN 9 Nov. 7 vs. Packers 4:25 p.m. Fox 10 Nov. 14 at Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC 11 Nov. 21 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox 12 BYE – – – 13 Dec. 5 vs. Broncos 8:20 NBC 14 Dec. 12 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. CBS 15 Dec. 16 at Chargers 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFLN/Amazon 16 Dec. 26 vs. Steelers 4:25 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 2 at Bengals 1 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 9 at Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS

Chargers schedule 2021

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV 1 Sept. 12 at Washington 1 p.m. CBS 2 Sept. 19 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. CBS 3 Sept. 26 at Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS 4 Oct. 4 vs. Raiders 8:15 p.m. ESPN 5 Oct. 10 vs. Browns 4:05 p.m. CBS 6 Oct. 17 at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS 7 BYE – – – 8 Oct. 31 vs. Patriots 4:05 p.m. CBS 9 Nov. 7 at Eagles 4:05 p.m. CBS 10 Nov. 14 vs. Vikings 4:05 p.m. Fox 11 Nov. 21 vs. Steelers 8:20 p.m. NBC 12 Nov. 28 at Broncos 4:05 p.m CBS 13 Dec. 5 at Bengals 1 p.m. Fox 14 Dec. 12 vs. Giants 4:05 p.m. Fox 15 Dec. 16 vs. Chiefs 8:20 p.m. Fox/NFLN/Amazon 16 Dec. 26 at Texans 1 p.m. CBS 17 Jan. 2 vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS 18 Jan. 9 at Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS

