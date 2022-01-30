With a berth in the AFC championship game, the Bengals are on the precipice of something that very few of the team’s current players or its head coach will even remember. The last time the Bengals made it this far in the playoffs was in the 1988 season, when they went 12-4 and made it to Super Bowl 23 before losing to the 49ers.

That was nearly 33 years ago, meaning offensive tackle Riley Reiff (33), punter Kevin Huber (36) and long snapper Clark Harris (37) are the only players on this Bengals team who were alive when that Bengals team was going on its run. Even coach Zac Taylor, at 38, would’ve been just 5 years old at the time.

And though that bit of Bengals history has been good, the team has also entered some less-than-stellar company. In the AFC divisional round against Tennessee, quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked a record nine times behind a banged-up offensive line. But he played well enough to help Cincinnati win the game.

Burrow’s play this season, coupled with rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s production, have helped propel Cincinnati back to glory. The Bengals had the league’s seventh-highest scoring offense.

But the Bengals are going up against an experienced team that also has dynamic playmakers. The Chiefs are in the AFC title game for the fourth straight year and have the benefit of playing this game at home. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce have all made big plays in the postseason.

A win for the Bengals puts them in the Super Bowl for the first time in more than three decades. A win for the Chiefs puts them back there for the third time in three years.

Sporting News is tracking the live score and updates throughout the 2022 AFC championship game. Follow along below for complete results.

Chiefs vs. Bengals score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 F Bengals – – – – – Chiefs – – – – –

Chiefs vs. Bengals live updates, highlights from AFC championship

3:42 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN CHIEFS. Mahomes avoids the sack several times and throws on the run to hit Travis Kelce wide open in the front of the end zone. Chiefs 14, Bengals 3 with 12:14 left in the second quarter.

3:39 p.m.: It’s McKinnon again, this time as a pass-catcher. He hauls it in for 11 yards and Kansas City is in the red zone again at the Cincinnati 13.

3:38 p.m.: McKinnon opens the second quarter with a 7-yard rush but the second down pass falls incomplete. Now third-and-3 from the Cincy 24 upcoming.

End first quarter: Chiefs 7, Bengals 3

3:34 p.m.: Kansas City immediately picks up 44 yards as Mahomes hits Mecole Hardman in stride and just drops it in. Now first-and-10 for the Chiefs from the Cincinnati 31 to end the first quarter.

3:31 p.m.: FIELD GOAL BENGALS. Cincinnati gets on the board late in the first quarter to cut into Kansas City’s lead. Chiefs 7, Bengals 3 with 36 seconds left in the first.

3:30 p.m.: On third-and-10 from the 14, Joe Burrow takes three shots to the end zone but none of them can cash in, with some questionable officiating to boot. Seems like Zac Taylor’s squad will settle for the field goal.

3:27 p.m.: Longest run of the game so far and it’s a 23-yard run by Joe Mixon. Now first-and-10 from the Kansas City 14 as the Bengals are in the red zone.

3:26 p.m.: Yet another third-and-5 and yet another conversion. The Bengals’ third third down conversion on this drive as Tyler Boyd hauls it in again at the Chiefs’ 37.

3:24 p.m.: The Bengals’ second drive going much better than their first. Burrow hits Tyler Boyd for two yards and a first down on third-and-2. Now first-and-10 nearing midfield at their own 49.

3:22 p.m.: Another third-and-5 upcoming for the Bengals. They couldn’t convert on the first one but get this one easily as Burrow keeps it himself and takes it for 8 yards on the scramble. Now first-and-10 from the Cincinnati 38.

3:20 p.m.: Cincinnati’s second drive will also begin at the 25 after a touchback on the kickoff.

3:16 p.m.: TOUCHDOWN KANSAS CITY. Tyreek Hill comes all the way across the end zone and makes a leaping catch in the back corner as Mahomes throws it on the run. Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 0 with 7:17 left in the first quarter to open up the scoring.

3:16 p.m.: Kansas City’s now in the red zone here early, looking at second-and-three from the Bengals’ 16.

3:15 p.m.: The Chiefs’ ground game continues to do well as this time Mahomes keeps it himself and scrambles for 11 yards and a first.

3:14 p.m.: Tight end Travis Kelce hauls in his first catch of the game, this oen for 10 yards and a first down, already KC’s third of the drive. He needs two catches to pass Rob Gronkowski for the most by a tight end in NFL postseason history.

3:13 p.m.: The challenge is successful and it’s now first-and-10 from the 47 for the Chiefs and McKinnon quickly picks up 9 yards on the ground.

3:09 p.m.: The Chiefs have crossed midfield but come up short on third down on the fullback dive. Makes it fourth-and-1 from the Bengals 47 and the Chiefs will challenge it.

3:06 p.m.: On second-and-3, Patrick Mahomes hits Jerick McKinnon out of the backfield for 14 yards to the Kansas City 38.

3:05 p.m.: Kansas City opens the game at its own 15 following the Cincinnati punt.

3:05 p.m.: Cincinnati opens the game with a three-and-out as Joe Burrow can’t hit tight end CJ Uzomah in double coverage.

3:02 p.m.: The game opens with a touchback. First-and-10 from their own 25 upcoming for Cincinnati.

3:01 p.m.: The Bengals will start their quest for a Super Bowl berth with the ball in Arrowhead as the Chiefs win the toss and opt to defer.

Chiefs vs. Bengals start time

Date: Sunday, Jan. 30

Sunday, Jan. 30 Time: 3 p.m. ET

The AFC title game between the Chiefs and Benglas will kick off at 3 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

What channel is Chiefs vs. Bengals on today?

TV channels: CBS

CBS Live streams: Paramount+, fuboTV

The Chiefs vs. Bengals matchup will be broadcast nationally on CBS. Jim Nantz will handle the play-by-play duties as normal, and he’ll be accompanied in the booth as normal by analyst Tony Romo. The duo will be joined by Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely, who will be reporting from the sideline.

For those hoping to stream the matchup, CBS will carry the game on its streaming platform, Paramount+. You can also stream NFL games live online with fuboTV, which offers a free trial.

In Canada, viewers can watch Chiefs vs. Bengals with a subscription to DAZN, which includes every NFL game.

NFL playoff schedule 2022

Conference championships

Sunday, Jan. 30

Matchup Start time (ET) Network Streaming Bengals vs. Chiefs 3:05 p.m. CBS Paramount+, fuboTV 49ers vs. Rams 6:40 p.m. Fox Fox Sports app, fuboTV

Super Bowl 56

Sunday, Feb. 13