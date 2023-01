The Chiefs have finally beaten the Bengals and Joe Burrow when it matters – earning a trip to Super Bowl 2023 in the process.

Harrison Butker’s 45-yard field goal with three seconds remaining earned Kansas City a 23-20 in over Cincinnati in the AFC Championship game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.





Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (11) is congratulated by wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) after making a catch for a touchdown on Sunday. USA TODAY Sports

They will face the NFC champion Eagles in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Ariz.