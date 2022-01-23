Chiefs stun Bills in Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen duel

Yes, please.

Sign us up for 15 to 20 more years of what the Bills and Chiefs gave us in Sunday night’s AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium.

This was one of those games that truly warranted no loser.

The game was that good, that dizzying, that scintillating. It featured two of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the game, two quarterbacks who refused to lose. This was the best the NFL has to offer.

It was a gift.

When it was over — it took overtime, of course — the Chiefs were the last team standing on this perfectly epic night of football, winning 42-36 and advancing to their fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs will host the Bengals in the title game next Sunday, and both teams will be hard-pressed to come close to delivering what the Bills and Chiefs did Sunday.

Patrick Mahomes manufactured a game-tying drive in the final 13 seconds. Getty Images

The Chiefs won in overtime when they won the coin toss. They never let the Bills get the ball back, driving down the field and winning it on a Patrick Mahomes scoring pass to tight end Travis Kelce 4:15 into the extra period.

Kansas City forced overtime with a 49-yard field goal by Harrison Butker that tied the game at 36-36 on the final play of regulation.

That field goal was made possible after Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes remarkably drove the offense from its own 25 yard line to the Buffalo 31 in 10 seconds, sending Butker onto the field with three seconds remaining in regulation.

Gabriel Davis scored a record four receiving touchdowns in Sunday’s game. AP

There were 13 seconds remaining in regulation when Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with receiver Gabriel Davis on a 19-yard scoring strike that gave Buffalo a 36-33 lead.

It was Davis’ fourth touchdown reception of the game, an NFL playoff record.

For Allen, who completed 27-of-37 for 327 yards, it was his fourth touchdown pass of the game.

That score came after the Chiefs had taken a 32-29 lead with 1:02 remaining in regulation on a 64-yard scoring pass from Mahomes (32-of-43, 370 yards) to Tyreek Hill.

There were 25 combined points scored by the two teams in the final 1:54 of regulation. Mahomes threw for 177 yards after the two-minute warning.

“It was a great game between two good football teams,’’ Mahomes said. “Guys like Tyreek and Travis made plays that won us the game. We’re going to play this team a lot of games with that guy [Allen] playing quarterback. Josh played his ass off. I’m glad we got this one.’’