Chiefs’ staff member’s jacket catches on fire on sideline during Bengals’ game

The Chiefs have been red-hot as of late. One staff member took that a bit too literally.

CBS cameras caught the aftermath of a Kansas City staffer’s jacket that had caught on fire along the sideline, resulting in charred feathers from the coat floating around the bench.

MORE: Is Lamar Jackson playing Week 17?

The staffer appeared to have stood a little too close to a space heater, and his jacket got burnt up as a result. Though there is no snow in Cincinnati, The Weather Channel lists the temperature in the Queen City as a brisk 32 degrees.

At the time, the Chiefs were already leading the Bengals 7-0 in the first quarter. Later on that drive, they’d keep the momentum going, adding another touchdown to take a 14-0 edge.

MORE: NFL Week 17 weather updates

No team has been hotter than Kansas City as of late. After beginning the season 3-4, the Chiefs have won eight straight games to clinch the AFC West and move up to the No. 1 spot in the AFC standings.

During the winning streak, Kansas City has outscored its opponents 233-103. The Chiefs went into halftime leading Cincinnati 28-17.

MORE: Ricky Seals-Jones injury update

The stakes are high in Sunday’s game against the Bengals. The Chiefs could clinch the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs with a win and a Titans’ loss, while the Bengals could seal the AFC North with a win.