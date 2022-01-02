The Hamden Journal

Chiefs’ staff member’s jacket catches on fire on sideline during Bengals’ game

Chiefs’ staff member’s jacket catches on fire on sideline during Bengals’ game

The Chiefs have been red-hot as of late. One staff member took that a bit too literally.

CBS cameras caught the aftermath of a Kansas City staffer’s jacket that had caught on fire along the sideline, resulting in charred feathers from the coat floating around the bench.

MORE: Is Lamar Jackson playing Week 17?

The staffer appeared to have stood a little too close to a space heater, and his jacket got burnt up as a result. Though there is no snow in Cincinnati, The Weather Channel lists the temperature in the Queen City as a brisk 32 degrees.

At the time, the Chiefs were already leading the Bengals 7-0 in the first quarter. Later on that drive, they’d keep the momentum going, adding another touchdown to take a 14-0 edge.

MORE: NFL Week 17 weather updates

No team has been hotter than Kansas City as of late. After beginning the season 3-4, the Chiefs have won eight straight games to clinch the AFC West and move up to the No. 1 spot in the AFC standings.

During the winning streak, Kansas City has outscored its opponents 233-103. The Chiefs went into halftime leading Cincinnati 28-17.

MORE: Ricky Seals-Jones injury update

The stakes are high in Sunday’s game against the Bengals. The Chiefs could clinch the top seed in the AFC for the playoffs with a win and a Titans’ loss, while the Bengals could seal the AFC North with a win. 

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.