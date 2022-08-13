Chiefs safety Justin Reid kicks extra point in preseason game

If the Chiefs ever need an emergency kicker, they’ll know where to turn.

Kansas City let safety Justin Reid kick an extra point during the second quarter of its preseason opener against the Bears on Saturday, and Reid split the uprights.

The chance during the game came after Reid made a 65-yard field goal off a tee during camp, earning some Twitter buzz. He was asked by reporters in Kansas City about the possibility of kicking during the preseason game, saying, “Oh, that’d be fun. That’d be so fun.”

Justin Reid kicks an extra point in the second quarter. USA TODAY Sports

Justin Reid (20) celebrates after his successful kick. USA TODAY Sports

While with the Texans last season, Reid also got a chance on a kickoff during a preseason game.

“I’m trying to plant some seeds,” Reid said. “Yeah. It’s gonna be up to the coaches, and whatever they decide, I’m good with.”

The Chiefs are set with a starter at the position in Harrison Butker, but should he get hurt, Reid seems to be a viable replacement.

“Harrison is obviously Kicker 1, guys. Put that to bed right now,” Reid jokingly told reporters. “But if he ever wants a play off, wants to take a break, I got his back.”

Despite missing an attempt of around 40 yards during a practice last week, Reid told reporters he was “comfortable around 45” on a field goal attempt., adding that his preference is between the middle and left hash.

It’s unlikely we ever see Reid get a chance in a real game, but it would certainly be a chance he would relish.