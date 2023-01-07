Chiefs run unconventional huddle against Raiders

The Chiefs were on a carousel ride against the Raiders.

During the final seconds in the first half Kansas City’s 31-13 win, the Chiefs put on a show at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium. Kansas City did a merry-go-around-esque huddle before sliding into an intricate formation that had Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon under center, who eventually passed the ball to Patrick Mahomes.

Despite the theatrics, Mahomes’ eventual touchdown pass to Kadarius Toney was waived off for holding.

The Chiefs receiver shortly scored right after to put the Chiefs up 21-3 against Las Vegas, however.

With the win, the Chiefs locked up the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs.