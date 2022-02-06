Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes ‘not over’ missing Super Bowl 2022

Patrick Mahomes isn’t getting past Kansas City’s collapse in the AFC Championship anytime soon.

“I’m still not over it,” the quarterback told ESPN’s Lisa Salters during the Pro Bowl broadcast. “I don’t think I’ll be over it until we’re playing in another Super Bowl. So I’ll use that as motivation going forward.”

Mahomes’ Chiefs were up 21-3 on the Bengals before blowing the lead in spectacular fashion. Their offense failed to convert in multiple red zone situations, and Mahomes threw two key interceptions that led to Cincinnati touchdowns, including in overtime.

The loss prevented the Chiefs from reaching their third Super Bowl in as many years — a span over which they’ve won just one title despite having a transcendent quarterback in Mahomes. The Bengals will face the Rams instead at Super Bowl 2022.

Patrick Mahomes looks dejected at the Pro Bowl on Sunday. Getty Images

His comments at the Pro Bowl echo his dismay after the loss.

“I’ve got to be better,” he said following the game. “We were up 21-3. We have to win that game. I put that on myself.”

The Chiefs will almost certainly have a good shot to redeem themselves next year. They’ve made the AFC title game four years running and Mahomes, 26, isn’t on the verge of slowing down soon.

But failing to get more out of this season, particularly with such a lead against Cincinnati at home, appears like it could linger for a long time.