The Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship game for the fifth straight year.

Kansas City held off the Jaguars 27-10 in the NFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The Chiefs will play the Bills-Bengals winner next Sunday.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling celebrates his touchdown scored against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes came back from an injury to finish off the game. AP Photo/Ed Zurga

Patrick Mahomes, who exited the game in the first quarter with an ankle injury before returning after halftime, threw two touchdown passes. Travis Kelce caught two scores, including one from backup QB Chad Henne