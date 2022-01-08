The Broncos seemed well on their way to taking the lead against the Chiefs. Then Melvin Ingram happened.

Denver running back Melvin Gordon took a handoff at Kansas City’s 13-yard line but was met immediately in the backfield by Ingram, who knocked the ball out. Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton recovered the fumble and took it 86 yards for a scoop-and-score to give Kansas City the lead with 7:42 left in the game. A subsequent 2-point conversion made the score 28-21 in favor of the Chiefs.

Denver had taken nearly seven minutes off the clock in a tie game in the fourth quarter, and it looked to be on the verge of capping the drive with a touchdown. But Bolton’s return forced Denver to have to go down the field again.

On their next drive, the Broncos drove 62 yards on eight plays but kicked a field goal with 4:37 left to make it a 28-24 game. The Chiefs took possession and then ran out the clock to win by that score, keeping their hopes for the No. 1 seed in the AFC alive and sending the Broncos to 7-10.

Ingram’s incredible forced fumble immediately brought back memories of another former South Carolina defensive star, Jadeveon Clowney, who landed a heavy tackle on Michigan running back Vincent Smith in the 2013 Outback Bowl. Clowney burst through the line and immediately met Smith in the backfield, knocking the running back’s helmet off, forcing a fumble and then recovering it with one hand to give the Gamecocks the ball.

Twitter was quick to make the comparison between the former college teammates.

