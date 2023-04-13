Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt posts new pre-NFL draft trip pics

Gracie Hunt is enjoying the NFL offseason in paradise.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt posted a collection of sunkissed snaps from Hawaii.

Captioning the post, “Island mode: activated,” the 24-year-old Hunt can be seen modeling a printed bikini while posing on a rock near the ocean.

Hunt told fans this week that she was venturing to Hawaii, joking in an Instagram post how this year’s NFL draft could be the only thing that would make her want to go home.

“Headed to Hawaii, be back never,” she wrote, adding, “Actually maybe only the draft can get me back lol!”

With less than a month to go before the big night, Kansas City is gearing up to host the weekend-long event, which spans from Thursday, April 27, through Saturday, April 29.





Gracie Hunt recently shared photos from a trip to Hawaii. Gracie Hunt/Instagram

The Chiefs have the final selection in Thursday’s first round, 31st overall, following their Super Bowl win in February.

Hunt and her family watched from State Farm Stadium in Arizona as the Chiefs claimed their second championship in four seasons with a 38-35 win over the Eagles.

The former Miss Kansas USA proudly posed with the Lombardi Trophy after a confetti shower rained down on the field.





Gracie Hunt celebrates the Chiefs’ Super Bowl 2023 win. Gracie Hunt/Instagram

“It shines bright like a diamond! God is so so good—thank you Jesus!” Hunt exclaimed on Instagram.

It’s been an exciting year for Hunt so far.





Gracie Hunt is gearing up for the 2023 NFL Draft, which will take place in Kansas City. Instagram/Gracie Hunt

In addition to a Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory, Hunt became a Maxim cover star.

“I’ve always admired the many strong, smart, successful women featured in Maxim. They have inspired me in the fearless pursuit of their careers & dreams which makes this cover so meaningful to me,” she gushed on Instagram.

“It still feels surreal!”