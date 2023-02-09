Chiefs’ Frank Clark chasing sack mark at Super Bowl 2023

PHOENIX — Frank Clark has more sacks in 16 career playoff games than he has tallied in any of his eight regular seasons.

More than all but two players who have appeared in the playoffs since sacks became an official statistic in 1982.

More than Chiefs teammate Chris Jones, who is regarded as one of the NFL’s elite pass rushers.

Why? Aren’t the playoffs supposed to be more difficult? Against better competition? Under greater pressure?

“I show up and show out,” Clark said. “I take pride in being the show.”

Clark, 29, only has two double-digit sack seasons (13 in 2018 and 10 in 2016), both before he was traded from the Seahawks to the Chiefs, where he has become a three-time Pro Bowler. But he has 13.5 in the postseason — behind only Willie McGinest (16) and Bruce Smith (14.5) — when he says “the game is slower.”

“If you can’t give your all for those last three or four games when it’s win-or-go-home, if you can’t put it all on the line no matter if you are hurting or not or what you are going through, then it’s not there,” Clark said. “You can’t just wake up on Sunday morning in the playoffs and find it. That’s just something that’s been there my whole career.”





Frank Clark takes pride in showing up when it matters most. AP

Clark has been arrested three times: Once in college for felony home invasion and once for domestic violence in college, and once for felony gun possession that led to a two-game suspension this season. But Chiefs head coach Andy Reid never shies away from giving third-, fourth- or fifth-chances to potential difference-makers.

“The game plan changes a little more in the playoffs,” Clark said. “It’s kind of geared toward letting me free up and do some other things except for scheme stuff. If you watch during the season, I did a lot of dropping in coverage.

“I just care about helping my team get to this point because I know once we get here I can have my way. Once I get to the playoffs, I’m able to do the special things I do, set up some unique situations, and they move me around.”

With 2.5 sacks in the last two playoff games, Clark moved ahead of Terrell Suggs, Reggie White and others. Finishing with a flourish is making the case to keep him next season, when he is due to count $30.1 million against the salary cap but could be cut for about $21 million in savings.





Frank Clark is ready to add more sacks to his resume on Sunday. Getty Images

“That’s Frank’s DNA,” said Jones, who has 65 sacks in seven regular seasons but just two in the playoffs. “When the big moments come, he answers. I’m fortunate to have Frank in the room, and hopefully we keep him for the long run.”

Clark isn’t going to beat the disrespect drum for his under-the-radar record chase.

“I don’t talk about it enough, so I don’t expect anybody else to talk about it,” Clark said. “I’m not going to tweet, ‘Hey guys, I’m third all time in sacks.’ We’re competing in our third Super Bowl in four years, and I’ll take that any day over being third in sacks.”