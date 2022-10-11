Chiefs fan lights up Twitter over ‘Travis Kelce hall pass’ sign

Travis Kelce’s biggest fan may have stolen the spotlight from the Chiefs tight end on his big night.

During Monday night’s Chiefs-Raiders game — in which Kelce recorded four touchdowns in Kansas City’s 30-29 comeback win — a spectator at Arrowhead Stadium was seen holding up a sign that read, “Travis Kelce is my hall pass,” on the broadcast, which naturally caught Twitter’s attention.

“Showing the ‘Travis Kelce is my hall pass’ sign after his third TD 😂,” one Twitter user posted, as a viewer quipped, “They really just put a ‘Travis Kelce is my hall pass’ sign on national television.”

Kelce, a seven-time Pro Bowler, helped the Chiefs improve to 4-1 on the season with the win over their division rival, while the Raiders dropped to 1-4.

Moments after the victory, Kelce took part in postgame interviews, where he was playfully interrupted by teammate and friend, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I love this dude right here, baby,” Mahomes exclaimed.

A smiling Kelce replied, “We keep fighting, baby.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Raiders on Oct. 10, 2022.



Kelce added on Monday that all the touchdowns he recorded against the Raiders were something of a birthday gift to his mother, Donna.

“My mother’s birthday is today, so, happy birthday, mom, all those touchdowns were for you,” the 33-year-old tight end said.

So far this season, Kelce, who is in his 10th year in Kansas City, has logged seven touchdowns through five games.

The Chiefs will host the Bills on Sunday afternoon in what is a highly-anticipated rematch of January’s thrilling divisional-round shootout, which Kansas City won in overtime.