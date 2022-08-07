Chiefs cut former Giants cornerback bust Deandre Baker

Deandre Baker is now working on finding a third NFL team.

The former Giants first-round flop was cut by the Chiefs on Sunday, ESPN reported, after the team made several additions at cornerback both in the draft and free agency in the offseason.

Deandre Baker on Jan. 3, 2021 Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baker’s career started off strong with Big Blue, who took him No. 30 overall in the 2019 draft. He started 16 games as a rookie and notched 61 tackles.

But after he was charged with four counts of armed robbery, the Giants moved on from him even though the charges were later dropped by the Broward County Attorney’s office in Florida.

Baker, 24, was picked up by Kansas City and appeared in two games for the Chiefs in 2020 and eight last year.

Now he’s back on the open market after failing to impress the Chiefs nearly enough.