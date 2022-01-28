Where will Odell Beckham Jr. land after he becomes a free agent in the offseason?

That remains to be seen, but the Rams receiver, who’s played a crucial role in L.A.’s playoff run, has been tied to the Chiefs as a potential destination next season.

On Friday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Kansas City could make a play for Beckham, who signed a one-year deal with the Rams last November, after he was waived by the Browns.

Beckham had considered Kansas City as a potential landing spot, but ultimately joined his good friend Von Miller in Los Angeles.

At the time, the Chiefs were looking for a third pass-catcher behind Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. And now, Kansas City could be crafting a move at wide receiver since Josh Gordon, Demarcus Robinson, and Byron Pringle are all free agents this offseason.

Odell Beckham Jr. has helped the Rams reach the NFC Championship game. AP

Beckham is already sharing targets in L.A. alongside Rams No. 1 receiver Cooper Kupp and second-year WR Van Jefferson. He was bumped up to the No. 2 spot after Robert Woods suffered a season-ending torn ACL last November.

The 29-year-old caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular-season games for the Rams. He has caught 10 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown so far this postseason.

Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Rams that will be up after their playoff run ends. AP

When Beckham hits the free agency market, the Rams might not even have the cap space to re-sign him, especially if he’s looking for a lucrative deal. Woods is already signed to a four-year, $65 million contract.

Right now, Beckham and the Rams are focused on preparing for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. It will mark Beckham’s first conference championship game.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, will play host the Bengals in Sunday’s AFC matchup.