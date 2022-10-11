Chiefs’ Chris Jones draws roughing penalty in another controversial call

It wouldn’t be the modern NFL without a bit of over-officiating.

Thursday night’s Chiefs-Raiders game saw one such moment deep in the second quarter with Las Vegas leading by a score of 17-7. It was a second questionable roughing the passer call in two days of football enraging fans.

Chiefs defender Chris Jones came from behind Raiders QB Derek Carr and forced a critical fumble that could have given the Chiefs advantageous field position.

However, the officials issued a roughing the passer penalty that enabled the Raiders to maintain possession — and get a first down — as time wound down in the half.

ESPN’s Joe Buck and Troy Aikman noted that Chiefs Kingdom was not enthused by the call.

“You can hear the crowd. I don’t blame the crowd at all,” Buck said.

Chris Jones hits Derek Carr.

Chris Jones was flagged for roughing the passer.

The NFL has come under scrutiny for questionable roughing the passer penalties.



Moments after, Aikman made his stance crystal clear.

“My hope is that the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and we take the dresses off,” Aikman said.

On Sunday, Falcons defensive end Grady Jarrett dropped Buccaneers QB Tom Brady for what should have been a 10-yard loss but was instead bafflingly called for roughing the passer. Referee Jerome Boger claimed Garrett “unnecessarily” threw Brady to the ground, a determination that allowed the Bucs to run out the clock for a controversial win.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons took to social media Monday night to voice his frustration with the questionable call.

“The NFL is terrible!!! Change the rules or just make the league 7 on 7!!,” Parsons tweeted.

He wasn’t alone. Ex-Saints coach and current Fox analyst chimed in, as well.

“Awful call @Chiefs @Raiders game,” he wrote. “@NFLOfficiating needs lots of work on roughing the passer!!.”