Chiefs’ Chad Henne and wife celebrate Super Bowl win, retirement

Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne soaked up his final moments as an NFL player on Sunday night with his biggest supporters.

Shortly after Kansas City topped the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 2023, the veteran signal-caller, 37, not only celebrated the Chiefs’ 38-35 victory with his wife, Brittany, and their two children but his retirement as well.

In a series of photos shared on Brittany’s Instagram Story, Henne — who has been with the Chiefs since 2018 — can be seen smiling on the field at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, with his family, who all posed together with the Lombardi Trophy.





Henne, a second-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft, spent the first four seasons of his career with the Dolphins, before moving on in 2012 to the Jaguars, where he stayed for six seasons. He won his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February 2020 after they defeated the 49ers.

Henne announced his NFL retirement in a postgame Instagram message on Sunday.

“Calling it a career. Capping it off with @budlight 🍺 and another ring 💍!” Henne captioned a photo of himself smiling in the endzone while holding a bottle of Bud Light.





The Chiefs’ Instagram account later congratulated the former Michigan product on an “incredible career.”

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for us,” the team posted.

Henne helped the Chiefs continue their postseason run in January when starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes briefly exited Kansas City’s Divisional Round game against Jacksonville with an ankle injury. Henne led the Chiefs to a touchdown on his first possession, with Mahomes later re-entering the game.





Henne’s wife Brittany, whom the quarterback has been married to for 12 years, previously gushed about what Kansas City means to her in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“5 years ago we moved to Kansas City ‘for two years’. Moving halfway across the country with two toddlers and no family wasn’t easy. Now here we are in year five with two kiddos who call this home. When I go to the grocery store I see people I know. When I sit at games I have fellow fans ask about my kids and comment on how much they’ve grown. When times get stressful, my village steps up and becomes the family we temporarily left behind. Kansas City – you are a special, special place and one that I’ll always cherish,” she posted in January.

The couple is parents to son Chace, 9, and daughter Hunter, 7.