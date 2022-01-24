Chiefs-Bills shows why NFL must change unfair overtime rule

Change the overtime rule, NFL.

ASAP.

Please.

The next time the NFL’s Competition Committee is in session, the people on the panel need to watch the final two minutes of Sunday night’s epic AFC divisional playoff game between the Chiefs and Bills and ask themselves if they were satisfied with the outcome.

They need to ask themselves if, after the month’s worth of memorable moments the two teams created in what was an instant classic, it was fair that the Bills never had a chance to touch the football on offense in overtime.

Anyone who answers “no’’ to that question is either heartless or clueless.

The reality of Kansas City’s 42-36 overtime win over Buffalo at Arrowhead Stadium was this: The Chiefs didn’t as much win the game when Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce with the walk-off touchdown pass 4:15 into the extra period as they did when they won the coin toss before overtime.

A coin toss decided this game, because the last quarterback with the ball in his hands was going to win it.

Everyone in the house knew it.

The Chiefs, who tied the game with a 49-yard field goal as time expired in regulation after taking over the ball with 13 seconds remaining on their own 25-yard line, knew it. You could tell by their overly animated elation when Bills quarterback Josh Allen called “tails’’ and the coin came up “heads.’’

Josh Allen did not get to touch the ball in overtime. Getty Images

Kansas City ball.

Game over.

The Chiefs knew that would be the only offensive possession of overtime, because they were going to score a walk-off touchdown, and the Bills, too, had to feel it in the pit of their collective stomachs.

To the Bills’ credit, they exited stage left out of Kansas City with class and didn’t complain about the flawed overtime format.

“The rules are what they are,’’ Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw four touchdowns in the loss on what was one of the great postseason performances of all time, said diplomatically. “I can’t really complain about it because if it happened to us, we’d be out there celebrating like [the Chiefs] did.’’

Fair enough.

Now, it’s time for the NFL to make overtime more fair in the playoffs, because of the finality of the postseason. Keep the current overtime rule as it is for the regular season, but modify it in the playoffs so that each team gets at least one possession regardless of whether the team with the ball first scores a touchdown.

Patrick Mahomes celebrates after the Chiefs win over the Bills. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Even the most ardent of Kansas City fans surely feel the Bills’ pain.

Ironically, the Chiefs got the short end of the stick in the 2018 season the same way the Bills did Sunday night. In Kansas City’s 34-28 overtime loss to the Patriots in the AFC Championship game, New England captain Matthew Slater won the coin toss, the Patriots got first possession and scored a touchdown. Kansas City never touched the ball, ending its season.

After that loss, Kelce, who scored the winning touchdown Sunday night, was vocal about how the overtime structure was unfair.

Under the same format this time, Kelce and the Chiefs were the beneficiaries.

When it was suggested to Kelce back then that each team should be guaranteed a possession in overtime, he said, “I think it’s a little bit more fair.”

He said he was “definitely in favor of’’ the league amending the rule, adding, “Being in that situation, really having no rebuttal, it’s kind of tough.”

Travis Kelce hauls in the game-winning touchdown in overtime. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Just ask the Bills.

“Guys are hurt,’’ Bills head coach Sean McDermott said. “We’re all hurt, sick to our stomachs. It stings. It stings. I’m not going to sugarcoat it. I know the fans are disappointed and I wish I could take that off of them, but I can’t. What doesn’t kill you should only make you stronger, and this should make us stronger.’’

The NFL playoffs would be stronger, fairer and better if the league changes the overtime rule.

“Everything that happens in life is a lesson,’’ Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “And you either grow from it or die from it.’’

Hopefully, watching what transpired Sunday night in this classic game that deserved more, the NFL will learn a lesson and change the rule.

ASAP.

Please.

Thank you.