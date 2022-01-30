Chiefs-Bengals halftime show on CBS drowned out by Walker Hayes

CBS’ NFL analysts might have had some insightful commentary during halftime of the Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship game on Sunday. We’ll never know.

The five-man crew was drowned out by country singer Walker Hayes’ halftime performance as it was breaking down the first half, which saw the Chiefs take a 21-10 lead at home.

Boomer Esiason made multiple comments about not knowing what his colleagues were saying as Hayes’ music blared throughout Arrowhead Stadium and sounded like it was right on top of the desk.

CBS halftime show during the AFC Championship game was drowned out by a Walker Hayes performance. CBS

Nate Burleson tried to make light of the situation by saying, “There’s a party here in KC, baby!”