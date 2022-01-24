The Oklahoma City Thunder (14-32) will look to stop a five-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (28-17) on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Paycom Center as only 2-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. The over/under is 214.5 for the matchup.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.