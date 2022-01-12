The Eastern’s top two teams, the Chicago Bulls (27-11) and the Brooklyn Nets (25-14), hit the court at United Center on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 10:00 PM ET. The Bulls are favored by 1.5 points at home. The point total is 227.5 for the matchup.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.