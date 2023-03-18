Chicago Blackhawks legend Jonathan Toews is considering retirement

Chicago Blackhawks star Jonathan Toews is considering retirement, according to a report from the Daily Herald.

Toews hasn’t played since late January with “long COVID and Chronic Immune Response Syndrome,” according to a statement from the Blackhawks.

“It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms,” Toews said in the statement. “In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy. I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff and the entire Blackhawks organization.”

The illness has limited Toews to just 46 games this year.

Jonathan Toews Getty Images

Toews also missed the entire 2020-21 season with long COVID.

The 34-year-old former No. 3 overall pick has spent his entire career with Chicago.

Toews led the Blackhawks to Stanley Cup titles in 2010, 2013 and 2015 and won two gold medals with the U.S. Olympic team.