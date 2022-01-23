Chelsea humbled Tottenham across both legs of the EFL Cup semifinals just a few weeks ago, but the Blues’ league form is seriously compromised, and Tottenham will feel they have a chance for revenge as the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Blues (third place, 44 points) reached the EFL Cup final with a 3-0 aggregate victory, but in the Premier League they have won just one of their last seven matches and are winless in their last five. The dip in form, mainly due to a lobotomized attack, has seen Chelsea drop in the Premier League table, their title challenge all but snuffed out.

Tottenham (sixth place, 36 points), meanwhile, had plenty of their squad deficiencies exposed against Chelsea in the Cup competition, but they are unbeaten in Premier League play since Oct. 30, a run of nine matches without a loss. Their outlandish 3-2 victory over Leicester City last time out has provided a boost of confidence, and a signature win over Chelsea would see Spurs leap into the final Champions League place.

Spurs have not beaten Chelsea in Premier League play since November 2018. With the form favoring the visiting squad, now could be the time to flip the script.

This top-of-the-table clash will set the tone for both clubs heading into the upcoming January international break. U.S. fans will have particular interest in Christian Pulisic’s performance as Captain America takes the field for his club one more time before flying home for a trio of critical USMNT games.

Sporting News will be following the match live and providing score updates, commentary and highlights as they happen.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham live score

1H 2H Final Chelsea – – – Tottenham – – –

Goals:

None

(All times Eastern)

10:33 a.m.: Lineups are in. Is it a 4-3-3 with Malang Sarr at full-back? Huh. It’s surprising to me that Tuchel continues to have faith in Hakim Ziyech, who has been a regular in the attack as it sputters over the past few weeks, while Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz remain stuck on the bench.

For Tottenham, Bergwijn indeed is rewarded for his heroics last time out with a start over Lucas Moura, while Japhet Tanganga comes in at the back.

Chelsea have reverted to a 4-2-2-2. They looked good in this shape against Spurs in the Carabao Cup semi first leg. Sarr at left-back (?!) #CHETOT — Krishan Davis (@krishan_davis) January 23, 2022

9:54 a.m.: Dele Alli was left out of Tottenham’s squad for the match, and many have taken it as a sign from Conte about his desire to see Alli sold. Reports are nothing significant has happened yet, so speculation is it could be left until close to the transfer window deadline.

🚨 Dele Alli left out of Tottenham squad for Chelsea today in last game before transfer window shuts a week tomorrow. #THFC open to 25yo midfielder moving on loan (contract 2024). No appealing offers yet – good chance it happens late @TheAthleticUK #CHETOT https://t.co/rLE6laEZ4R — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) January 23, 2022

9:30 a.m.: Antonio Conte is hoping to succeed where other former Chelsea managers have failed.

9:30 a.m.: Tottenham’s iconic London rivalry with Arsenal often leaves this match forgotten, but it’s a heated London derby that has been somewhat one-sided of late.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham lineups

Chelsea’s depleted squad is slowly healing. Reece James is back in training, but not expected to be fully fit for an appearance in this match, although Trevoh Chalobah is fit enough to see the

There are still absences that Thomas Tuchel must work around, however. Ben Chilwell‘s long-term absence with a torn ACL remains a key loss. Andreas Christensen continues his recovery from COVID-19, while Edouard Mendy remains on AFCON duty.

There are also lots of squad decisions to make. Tuchel has been unable to find a recipe for success in front of the net over the past few months, mixing and matching to little effect. Part of the problem is the width, with the losses of James and Chilwell causing issues at wing back.

He has occasionally switched to a 4-3-3, and it’s unclear if that is the plan today (it seems so), but so far that has not sparked improvement. Malang Sarr comes in, possibly at full-back. Up front, Romelu Lukaku has been ineffective over the winless run, but continues in the side, as does the equally ineffective Hakim Ziyech, with Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner still stuck on the bench. It seems Tuchel values consistency over form at this point.

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3): Kepa (GK) — Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Silva, Sarr – Jorginho, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi – Mount, Ziyech, Lukaku.

Chelsea subs (9): Bettinelli (GK), Chalobah, Alonso, Kante, Barkley, Saul, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner.

Tottenham will receive a huge boost as Eric Dier returns from a three-match absence caused by illness, although neither Heung-Min Son and Christian Romero will return until after the international break.

Antonio Conte did mention that Tottenham is working around a few “fresh injuries” for this match, but did not specify who is afflicted, leaving the starting lineup very much in question. Conte also said Emerson played the last match against Leicester City with an injury, and his availability for this game will therefore be in question.

Conte indeed rewards last match’s hero, Steven Bergwijn, with a spot in the starting lineup after confirming renewed confidence in the Dutchman, with Lucas Moura on the bench. The Harry Winks–Oliver Skipp midfield platoon is a total coin flip in every match, and while last time out both saw the field from the opening whistle, it’s Winks today who gets the nod. Sergio Reguilon is rested for today, with Matt Doherty getting a big chance in a big spot.

Tottenham starting lineup (3-4-3): Lloris (GK) — Tanganga, Sanchez, Dier – Doherty, Winks, Højbjerg, Davies, Sessegnon – Bergwijn, Kane.

Tottenham subs (9): Gollini (GK), Rodon, Reguilon, Emerson, White, Skipp, Gil, Moura, Scarlett.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Tottenham

Date: Sunday, Jan. 23

Sunday, Jan. 23 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV channel: — None

— None Streaming: Peacock (subscription required)

The Chelsea vs. Tottenham match is exclusively avaliable on NBC streaming platform Peacock.

Chelsea vs. Tottenham betting lines, picks & prediction

Pick: Tottenham or draw (Double Chance) & over 2.5 goals (+300)

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Tottenham