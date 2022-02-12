It’s the one piece of international silverware that Chelsea is missing from its trophy cabinet. The Blues will look to capture their first FIFA Club World Cup in the 2022 final against reigning South American champions Palmeiras.

The European champions and the best team in South America are regularly the favorites to win the FIFA Club World Cup, and both teams advanced from their respective semifinal with relative ease. Chelsea eliminated Asian champion Al Hilal, while Palmeiras ousted African champion Al Ahly.

Palmeiras is a two-time defending Copa Libertadores champion, the premier club competition in South America. The Greens are also looking to win their first Club World Cup trophy and become the fourth Brazilian side to win the competition since it was relaunched in 2000.

Chelsea lost to one of those other Brazilian teams, Corinthians, in the 2012 final held in Japan. That was the last time that a team outside Europe hoisted the trophy.

Chelsea vs. Palmeiras live score

1H 2H Final Chelsea 0 1 — Palmeiras 0 1 —

Goals:

CHE – Romelu Lukaku (Hudson-Odoi) – 54th min.

PAL – Raphael Veiga (penalty) – 64th min.

(All times Eastern)

91st min.: Five minutes of stoppage time and it’s Chelsea with one of the final attempts. Mateo Kovacic fires high from distance. Pulisic has been handling the set-piece delivery on a free kick and corner, but Palmeiras cleared both.

86th min.: Not much has happened since the subs. It seems like both clubs are recalibrating, but neither has come close to ending this game in regulation. Extra time looking more likely.

76th min.: SUBS — Double change for both clubs. Chelsea brings on Saul Niguez and Timo Werner for the two players who combined for the Chelsea goal (Hudson-Odoi & Lukaku). Wesley (for Rony) and Eduard Atuesta (for Raphael Veiga) are the fresh legs for Palmeiras.

73rd min.: Pulisic’s shot just misses wide left! It feels like Chelsea is closer to getting the go-ahead goal, but Palmeiras is patient, waiting for another opportunity to strike.

71st min.: Palmeiras scorer Veiga gets another look at goal, this time in the run of play, but it’s a weak shot. He’ll watch that back and feel he should’ve done better.

64th min.: Goal Palmeiras. Raphael Veiga sends Edouard Mendy the other way and the Brazilian side is level.

61st min.: Palmeiras is shouting for a hand ball in the Chelsea box. It’s Thiago Silva who had the arm dangling as he went up for a header. He tried to take the arm away at the last minute, but the referee just had a look at it on the monitor and pointed to the spot.

60th min.: SUB – Jailson is in for Ze Rafael in midfield.

54th min.: Goal Chelsea. Callum Hudson-Odoi with the cross from the left and Romelu Lukaku towers over his defender Luan to head home underneath the crossbar. Palmeiras will now have to take some risks.

46th min.: Second half is underway and Chelsea immediately resumes its attack. No new subs for either side. Pulisic (for Mount) is the only change made in the game thus far.

Halftime: Chelsea 0, Palmeiras 0

Halftime: An evenly matched affair so far. Chelsea is in command, but it’s struggling to be goal dangerous, partly due to the defensive commitment from the Brazilian side. It’s clear that Chelsea can threaten on set pieces, and that may be the best path to a goal for the Blues. Palmeiras is giving Chelsea something to think about in transition, but the Greens are going to need more numbers in attack to get the better of the European champions.

46th min.: Chelsea’s Brazilian Thiago Silva fires from distance before halftime, but Palmeiras goalkeeper Weverton tips the ball wide for a corner kick. Silva and teammate Antonio Rudiger go up for the ensuing corner but they couldn’t get the ball on goal. The two went up for another corner before the halftime whistle and nearly got there. Chelsea is dangerous on set pieces.

42nd min.: This game is being played at a speed which suits Palmeiras. Chelsea is passing the ball around, but it’s not amounting to much of anything. The Brazilians are organized and have done well to close down spaces. Chelsea players who find themselves in the Palmeiras box are immediately swarmed by 2-3 players when the ball heads their way.

37th min.: American Christian Pulisic wins a free kick and decides to take it himself. The shot made it over the wall, but it finished high, missing the target.

31st min.: SUB — Injury forces Mason Mount out of the match and Christian Pulisic takes his place.

28th min.: Another dangerous Palmeiras transition, but Dudu was falling back while firing a shot toward goal and it fizzles wide. But credit to Chelsea for some excellent defensive recoveries to defuse some of these opportunities. Meanwhile, here’s the scene outside Palmeiras stadium Allianz Parque.

24th min.: Chelsea chasing Palmeiras winger Dudu, who gets a shot off anyway and it didn’t miss the top right corner by much. Palmeiras doing well to get numbers behind the ball on defense, but when it pushes into the attack, it has the creativity and improvisation on the ball to be goal dangerous.

17th min.: Shot on goal from Palmeiras. But Rony’s header on goal is caught by Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on the goal line.

14th min.: Another Callum Hudson-Odoi cross into the box from the left nearly finds Cesar Azpilicueta at the far post. Outside of Hudson-Odoi’s deliveries and a couple of set pieces from Mason Mount, Palmeiras has dealt with anything that Chelsea has thrown at it.

11th min.: A dangerous Chelsea breakaway is stuffed by Palmeiras at the edge of the area. The Brazilian side is going toe-to-toe with the European champs although it’s Chelsea with the bulk of the possession.

4th min.: Danilo with the shot from outside the box that leads to a corner kick, but Chelsea avoid any trouble.

2nd min: A cross from Callum Hudson-Odoi causes issues for the Palmeiras back line, but Chelsea can’t take advantage.

1st min.: We’re off in Abu Dhabi and the Palmeiras fans are in full voice.

9:45 a.m.: A taste of the sights and sounds of the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi.

Chelsea vs. Palmeiras lineups

Chelsea makes four changes from the team that secured the semifinal win against Al Hilal. Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Hakim Ziyech and Marcos Alonso will be replaced by Edouard Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3, left to right): 16-Edouard Mendy (GK) — 2-Antonio Rudiger, 6-Thiago Silva, 4-Andreas Christensen — 20-Callum Hudson-Odoi, 8-Mateo Kovacic, 7-N’Golo Kante, 28-Cesar Azpilicueta (capt.) — 29-Kai Havertz, 9-Romelu Lukaku, 19-Mason Mount

Chelsea subs (12): 1-Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), 13-Marcus Bettinelli (GK), 3-Marcos Alonso, 14-Trevoh Chalobah, 31-Malang Sarr, 5-Jorginho, 17-Saul Niguez, 18-Ross Barkley, 23-Kenedy, 10-Christian Pulisic, 22-Hakim Ziyech, 11-Timo Werner

Palmeiras will roll out the same lineup that knocked off African champions Al Ahly in the semifinal.

Palmeiras starting lineup (4-2-3-1, left to right): 21-Weverton (GK) — 22-Joaquin Piquerez, 13-Luan, 15-Gustavo Gomez (capt.), 2-Marcos Rocha — 8-Ze Rafael, 28-Danilo — 14-Gustavo Scarpa, 23-Raphael Veiga, 7-Dudu — 10-Rony

Palmeiras subs (12): 42-Marcelo Lomba (GK), 31-Mateus Oliveira (GK), 12-Mayke, 30-Jailson Siqueira, 26-Murilo Cerqueira, 6-Jorge, 4-Benjamin Kuscevic, 11-Wesley, 20-Eduard Atuesta, 19-Breno Lopes, 29-Rafael Navarro, 16-Deyverson

