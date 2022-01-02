We’re about to find out which team between Chelsea and Liverpool will be the most serious challenger to Manchester City in the race for the 2021-22 Premier League title. The winner of the head-to-head showdown between the two at Stamford Bridge will reduce the deficit from first place to single digits, fueling some hope entering the new year.

Chelsea (second, 42 points) has been slumping of late with three draws in the last four league matches with positive COVID-19 cases and injuries not helping the Blues’ cause. A rough situation wasn’t made any better by controversial comments made by star forward Romelu Lukaku which were critical of manager Thomas Tuchel. That has resulted in Tuchel dropping him from the squad entirely against Liverpool, despite his scoring in each of his last two appearances.

Liverpool will also be missing an important figure in manager Jurgen Klopp, who’s out after testing positive for COVID-19. But the Reds will still be keen on taking advantage of the final match for star attackers Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, who will depart after the match to join their respective countries for the Africa Cup of Nations.

9:33 a.m.: The match will be notable for what happens on the field, but it will also carry significance for what’s taking place in the stands.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool lineups

The Lukaku absence will hit Chelsea hard since the team has already struggling with significant injury problems. The Blues lost another two important players during the last match against Brighton, as Reece James and Andreas Christensen are now shelved. They join Ben Chilwell and Ruben Loftus-Cheek on the sidelines. Thiago Silva makes it back from hamstring trouble.

Edouard Mendy is in his final match for Chelsea before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations and leaving Kepa Arrizabalaga as the first-choice goalkeeper for a month. But Hakim Ziyech is available throughout the next month, as he was left off Morocco’s squad. Kai Havertz is back from his bout with COVID-19, meaning Timo Werner is likely not far behind, though he doesn’t make the squad vs. Liverpool.

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3, left to right): 16-Edouard Mendy (GK) — 14-Trevoh Chalobah, 6-Thiago Silva, 2-Antonio Rudiger — 3-Marcos Alonso, 8-Mateo Kovacic, 7-N’Golo Kante, 28-Cesar Azpilicueta — 10-Christian Pulisic, 29-Kai Havertz, 19-Mason Mount.

Chelsea substitutes (9): 1-Kepa Arrizabalaga-GK, 31-Malang Sarr, 75-Lewis Hall, 5-Jorginho, 17-Saul Niguez, 18-Ross Barkley, 20-Callum Hudson-Odoi, 68-Harvey Vale, 22-Hakim Ziyech

Klopp previously indicated there were three players that would miss the game due to COVID-19 and the club has finally named them: Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip.

Thiago is again struggling with a groin problem, with his time at Anfield continuing to be marred by constant injuries. Left back Andy Robertson is still out, the final of his three-match ban for picking up a straight red. Takumi Minamino is questionable due to muscle soreness, having missed out against Leicester City. Divock Origi is sidelined with a knee problem.

Liverpool projected starting lineup (4-3-3, left to right): Kelleher (GK) — Tsimikas, Konate, Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold — Henderson, Fabinho, Milner — Mane, Jota, Salah.

How to watch Chelsea vs. Liverpool

Date: Sunday, Jan. 2

Sunday, Jan. 2 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET TV channel: USA Network

USA Network Spanish-language TV: Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: fuboTV, NBCSports.com (authenticated users)

The Sunday match between Chelsea and Liverpool from Stamford Bridge will be broadcast on USA Network (English) and Telemundo (Spanish) in the USA.

Both channels can be streamed on fuboTV and new users can take advantage of a free 7-day trial.

Chelsea vs. Liverpool betting tip, pick & prediction

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

The news that Lukaku has been dropped from the squad and that Klopp will not be on the bench for Liverpool has not moved the lines all that much. It’s still very much a toss-up.

The Draw No Bet is at -110 for both sides (a draw is a push). That presents an opportunity for a flyer on Liverpool if you believe the Lukaku-Tuchel controversy surrounding Chelsea will continue to drag down a Blues team that has played poorly of late and is still struggling for fitness and form. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane will also be plenty motivated to leave their fans with a memorable showing.

Pick: Liverpool draw no bet (-110)

Prediction: Chelsea 0, Liverpool 2