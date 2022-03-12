Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich disqualified by Premier League

Chelsea Football Club owner and Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been banned by Premier League.

“Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club,” the league said in a statement, ESPN reported. “The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a [license] issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022.”

Abramovich, who has owned the team since 2003, has come under scrutiny worldwide for his ties to Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin amid that country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks as billionaire and businessman Roman Abramovich looks on. Mikhail Svetlov

Superyacht Solaris, owned by the Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, which is under UK sanctions, sails towards the luxury yacht marina Porto Montenegro, near Montenegrin city of Tivat, on the Adriatic coast, on March 12, 2022. SAVO PRELEVIC

Chelsea’s assets had already been frozen as part of the country’s sanctions plan, and the oligarch has officially put the club up for sale with an asking price of almost $4 billion.

