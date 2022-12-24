Chechen dictator son Ali Kadyrov wins pro-MMA debut fight that fans claim is fixed

Ali Kadyrov secured his first professional MMA victory on the ACA 150 card in what fans have labeled a clearly fixed fight.

The 15-year-old is the son of Chechen dictator Ramzan Kadyrov who also owns the promotion on which the fight took place.

Kadyrov had Chechnya-born and UFC superstar Khamzat Chimaev in his corner for the bout who raised his hand after the decision was announced.

After standing toe-to-toe with Islam Akbarov, Kadyrov landed a jab that sent his opponent to the canvas.

Standing over his downed opponent the teenager threw some soft strikes that didn’t appear to be connecting in any major way.

Despite the limited force of the blows, which Akbarov was defending well off of his back, the referee had seen enough and stepped in to stop the fight.

Fans simply couldn’t believe what they were seeing. From the replays it’s hard to argue the fight is anything but fixed.

In the lead-up to his professional debut, Kadyrov trained with Chimaev and former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt.

Chimaev congratulated the teen on social media, uploading a pic of him with his hands raised in victory and saying he “demonstrated excellent fighting skills”.

We’re not sure what skills Chimaev is talking about as the fight above didn’t showcase any.

Ramzan has been sanctioned by the United States government over a wide range of human rights violations and more recently was sanctioned further for his role in the Russia/Ukraine war.