Chase Edmonds could be good sleeper pick

When it comes to your fantasy football draft research, studying teams with a new head coach can help you identify several undervalued players, including those destined for breakout campaigns.

A new coach means a fresh start in a new offensive scheme, and if that player fits properly, you should see a strong uptick in production. And if that player struggled last year, as running back Chase Edmonds did, you would have quite the sleeper pick.

Last season with Arizona, over a span of 12 games, Edmonds carried the ball just 116 times for 592 yards and two touchdowns. He also was targeted 53 times, which he turned into 43 catches for 311 yards. Though many will point to a variety of injuries as the culprit for his poor production, you need to actually look at the Cardinals’ offensive scheme and why it failed Edmonds.

Chase Edmonds could be a sleeper pick with Miami now that he’s with new head coach Mike McDaniel. Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury likes to run an Air Raid offense, which uses a mix of inside-zone and power/gap blocking. The offensive linemen are looking to push forward and create running lanes between the tackles. That worked well for James Conner, but for a one-cut, pass-catching back such as Edmonds, it was less than ideal.

Not to mention, in the Air Raid system, the offensive linemen are actually set further apart than in most schemes. Edmonds is now with Miami, and new head coach Mike McDaniel is bringing his outside zone-blocking scheme to the Dolphins. Not only does that better fit Edmonds’ style of running, but also it better suits the offensive line.

Naysayers will point to the fact that Edmonds is not alone in this backfield, and anyone who knows McDaniel, who sprouts from the Shanahan coaching tree, knows he will rotate running backs throughout games and the season.

McDaniel brought Raheem Mostert with him from San Francisco, and the Dolphins signed Sony Michel to add to a mix that already included holdovers Myles Gaskin and Salvan Ahmed. But with Mostert’s injury history, Michel’s limitations as a north-south runner, and lower-level play from Gaskin and Ahmed, Edmonds looks like the cream that will eventually rise to the top.

Forget about what you saw from Edmonds while he was in Arizona. He was a square peg forced into a round hole. This year, everything points toward a potential breakout. A better scheme and better blocking will lead the way, and Edmonds’ production should vastly outweigh his draft position.

Howard Bender is the VP of operations and head of content at FantasyAlarm.com. Follow him on Twitter @rotobuzzguy and catch him on the award winning “Fantasy Alarm Radio Show” on the SiriusXM fantasy sports channel weekdays from 6-8 p.m. Go to FantasyAlarm.com for all your fantasy sports advice, player projections and average draft positions.