Charly Arnolt leaves ESPN for OutKick

Popular sports host Charly Arnolt has announced that she is leaving ESPN for OutKick.

Arnolt, who went by the name Charly Caruso when she was a backstage interviewer for WWE, had a variety of roles at ESPN, including hosting “SportsCenter” and moderating “First Take” on a number of days that Molly Qerim was off from the show.

OutKick was founded by Clay Travis and in 2021 it was acquired by Fox Corp.

“I’m extremely excited to join OutKick and work alongside Clay and a great stable of talent,” Arnolt said in a statement.

“The outspoken nature of the platform and its ability to create engaging content is what really piqued my interest. I have a lot of opinions that I haven’t been able to express, and I can’t wait get started.”

Arnolt will continue her role on UFC broadcasts, which air on ESPN platforms but are produced by UFC.

“Charly is an outstanding talent and will be a great asset for OutKick,” Travis said. “It doesn’t surprise me she wanted to leave ESPN given their woke approach to sports and this is a great opportunity for her to join a platform that’s growing fast where she can speak her mind.”





Charly Arnolt announced that she is leaving ESPN for OutKick. Getty Images for Maxim





Charly Arnolt will remain part of UFC coverage. Zuffa LLC

Arnolt is slated to host a morning show on OutKick’s OTT network, currently in development, to launch this summer.

Other hosts at OutKick include former ESPN college basketball color commentator Dan Dakich and three-time World Series champion Curt Schilling.

ESPN has a round of layoffs looming as part of Disney’s plan to eliminate 7,000 jobs.