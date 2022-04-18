Charlotte Flair on Ric Flair’s wrestling video: ‘DAD wtf’

Charlotte Flair has weighed in on the viral video of her father, Ric Flair.

The patriarch of the Flair family posted a video of himself doing wrestling training with Jay Lethal, a wrestler in AEW.

Charlotte commented on the Instagram clip: “DAD wtf”.

Charlotte is the current WWE SmackDown women’s champion.

Ric Flair, 73, is a 16-time world champion across WWE (twice), WCW (six times) and the NWA (eight times).

The Nature Boy, who is currently partnered with Mike Tyson in the recreational marijuana business, has said recently that he would consider wrestling again, and would actually rather die in the ring than go through another month in the ICU — which happened in 2017 when he was placed in medically induced comma. Ric Flair hasn’t wrestled a match since 2011.

“Most assuredly, and a lot of conversation,” Flair said in November, about the possibility of having another match. “That talk hasn’t happened, but could I do it? Absolutely. I’m in better shape now than I was when Sting and I wrestled the last match on [WCW Monday] Nitro.

“WWE won’t let me do anything, even though I’m released. I understand, they have so much liability and I told them I would sign anything, but nobody wants me to die on their watch. I’d rather die in the ring. If I have to go. I’d rather not jump off the 19th floor or spend another 31 days in the ICU.”