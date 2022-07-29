Charles Johnson was reported missing before being found dead

Tanisha Johnson, the wife of former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson, reported him missing the day before he was found dead in a hotel room about 6.5 miles from his home in Raleigh, North Carolina, on July 17, according to police records obtained by USA Today Sports.

Johnson’s death was first reported last week, and a cause of death is still not publicly known. Police are still investigating and said there were no signs of foul play.

Raleigh police responded to a call for a welfare check at a local Hampton Inn on July 17, after an occupant had not checked out of the room, according to the incident report. Police also confirmed Johnson was reported missing on July 16.

Charles Johnson Getty

At the time of his death, the 50-year-old Johnson was the assistant athletic director at Heritage High School in Wake Forest, N.C. He helped start the Huskies’ program with athletic director Pat Kennedy, after both transitioned from nearby Wakefield High School.

Pittsburgh selected Johnson, a University of Colorado standout, with the No. 17 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft. The wide receiver went on to enjoy a nine-year NFL career that included stints with the Steelers, Eagles, Patriots and Bills. He additionally won a Super Bowl with New England in 2002.

Johnson — a native of San Bernardino, California — leaves behind his wife, Tanisha, who was a track letterwinner at CU, his son Charles III and daughter Cydney.

Johnson’s family is honoring his request for no public funeral or memorial, according to a news release by the University of Colorado athletics.