Charles Howell, Jason Kokrak leave PGA Tour for LIV Golf

A pair of three-time winners on the PGA Tour are jumping to Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Charles Howell III, whose last victory came in 2018, and Jason Kokrak, who won twice in 2021, joined Henrik Stenson on Wednesday as the latest players to bolt for the rival faction. All three will be in the field for next week’s LIV tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.

Once they tee it up in the event, all three will be suspended by the PGA Tour. Stenson was also stripped of his Ryder Cup captaincy on Wednesday.

Howell, who has made 609 career starts over more than two decades on Tour and ranks 23rd on the career money list with more than $42 million in earnings, said in an Instagram post that this “is the best decision for me and my family.” The 43-year-old has just two top 10s in the last two years and is currently ranked No. 173 in the world.

Kokrak’s defection, meanwhile, has long been expected. The 37-year-old who is currently ranked 36th in the world has been a Golf Saudi ambassador, previously played in the Saudi International and earlier this year all but said that he would be making the jump. He also stormed off the course at last month’s Travelers Championship in bizarre fashion, adding to the speculation that he was a goner.

The trio will make their LIV Golf debut in Bedminster, July 29-31.