Charles Barkley wants to end 'this bulls--t' with Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley just wants to golf with Michael Jordan again.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, the host asked Barkley about recent comments he made on Tom Brady’s podcast, in which the Basketball Hall of Famer said he and Jordan haven’t spoken in 10 years due to something he said that offended the Bulls legend.

“It’s a really unfortunate situation for me and him,” Barkley said. “But I’m going to do my job, first and foremost. Because I can’t criticize other coaches and general managers, and give him a pass because he’s my best friend. I just can’t do that.

“What I said was, ‘Michael’s got to surround himself with better people. And I worry about him being successful.’”

Barkley was referring to comments he made in a 2012 radio interview on “The Waddle & Silvy Show” on ESPN 1000, when he said Jordan “has not done a good job” as an NBA executive.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Chicago Bulls and Charles Barkley #34 of the Phoenix Suns before a game at the United Center in Chicago, IL in 1993. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michael Jordan and Charles Barkley during the Michael Jordan Celebrity Golf Invitational at Ocean Club Golf Course in Paradise Island, Bahamas. FilmMagic

At the time, Jordan was two years into his tenure as majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets), and Barkley explained that he believed Jordan was surrounded by the wrong people.

“I had no problem saying it, and it was the truth,” Barkley told Rooks. “And he took offense and he called me and it wasn’t a pleasant conversation and we haven’t spoken since then.

“I thought it would blow over, to be honest with you. And he’s stubborn — and I’m stubborn — and that’s it.”

Charles Barkley is introduced during the NBA 75th Anniversary celebration during the 2022 NBA All-Star on Feb. 20, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

Michael Jordan during the 71st NBA All-Star Game as part of the 2022 NBA All Star Weekend on Feb. 20, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

As for what Barkley would say to Jordan now to mend their relationship?

“I probably would say, ‘Hey, you know, what I said, I believed. I’m sorry you took offense to it, and let’s get past this bulls–t and go back to playing golf and having fun.’”

Barkley added that the two have been in the same room on numerous occasions through the years, but they never interacted with one another.

Jordan has yet to address Barkley’s comments.