Charles Barkley playing in LIV Golf pro-am after meeting

After meeting with Greg Norman about the possibility of joining the LIV Golf tour as broadcaster, Charles Barkley will participate in their event next week at the Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“I’m going to play in the Pro-Am,” Barkley told The Post.

Charles Barkley is in talks with the LIV Golf tour. PGA TOUR

Barkley and Norman had dinner Wednesday night in Atlanta, where the two discussed Barkley joining LIV Golf as a broadcaster. Norman is going to next prepare Barkley an offer.

The popular NBA analyst is under contract to Turner for three years and $30 million, according to sources.

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf wants to add Barkley as it further attempts to legitimize itself in its battle with the PGA Tour. Besides top golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, LIV has added sportscaster Arlo White, formerly of NBC. The Post previously reported that NBC’s David Feherty is heading to LIV.

