Charles Barkley-Kevin Durant feud escalates over ’60 Minutes’ video

Charles Barkley was featured on Sunday night’s episode of “60 Minutes” on CBS, and he used his air time to take more shots at Kevin Durant, much to the Suns star’s chagrin.

The former NBA star and current broadcaster, who has bickered with Durant on numerous occasions, had some harsh words for the 34-year-old All-Star during the broadcast.

“He’s very sensitive,” Barkley said of Durant. “Great player. He’s part of that generation who thinks he can’t be criticized. He’s never looked in the mirror and says, ‘Man, is that a fair criticism?’”





Charles Barkley on “60 Minutes.” CBS

Durant, naturally, was quick to respond on Twitter.

“This ain’t gettin tiring chuck?” he asked. “I’ll never respect the words that come out ya mouth fam just deal with it.”

It’s hardly the first time Barkley and Durant have thrown barbs at each other in the media.

Previously, Barkley called Durant a “bus rider” and not a “bus driver” after the Nets were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Celtics in 2022.





Kevin Durant Getty Images

Durant responded to that by posting a photo of Barkley during his playing days with the Sixers, captioned: “Where would Chuck be without the big homies.”

Later in 2022, Barkley went on a radio station in Arizona and said he calls Durant “Mr. Miserable.”

“He seems like a miserable person, man. I call him Mr. Miserable, he’s never going to be happy. Everybody’s given him everything on a silver platter,” Barkley said.

“He was the man in Oklahoma City, they loved him, he owned the entire state. He bolts on them and wins back-to-back championships [with Golden State], and he’s still not happy. Then he goes to Brooklyn, they give him everything he wants and he’s still miserable.”

Durant’s business partner and friend Rich Kleiman weighed in, taking shots at Barkley for using his time on “60 Minutes” to rip Durant.

“Chuck goes on 60 minutes to talk more s–t about Kd because he won’t accept him calling him miserable? And he’s sensitive because he won’t accept him calling him miserable and a follower? Kd is top 10 ever…maybe respect this legend like we did you Chuck,” Kleiman tweeted.